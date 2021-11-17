NOTEBOOK: Goff misses Wednesday's practice with oblique injury

NEW KICKER

The Lions have a new kicker after signing Riley Patterson off the New England Patriots practice squad Tuesday.

The team released Ryan Santoso from the practice squad after he missed an extra point in the third quarter and the potential game-winning field goal in overtime in Detroit's 16-16 tie in Pittsburgh last week.

"Sometimes you don't know what's going to happen until you get put in a situation like that, high stress, pressure, and so we just felt like we needed to make it and give another a guy chance," Campbell said.

"I just think it's important. That's all. Kind of hate it for him, but at the same time, that's the nature of this business. Sometimes you only get two chances and you've got to perform if that's your job description. We'll give (Patterson) a go, we like him, he's young, and we liked him coming out and see how he does."

Patterson, who must stay on the Lions' 53-man roster for at least the next three weeks, was undrafted out of Memphis and signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent before joining the Patriots last month. He made 15-of-22 field goals at Memphis last season and was 64-of-83 (77.1 percent) for his career with the Tigers. His career-long was from 56 yards.

The Lions also signed kicker Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad.