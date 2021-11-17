TWENTYMAN: Swift showed Sunday he's a complete back

Swift carried the ball a career-high 33 times for 130 rushing yards, which was also a career high. He ran outside the tackles and between them. He showed power and elusiveness. Most importantly, Swift showed he's more than a space player or pass-catching back. Sunday's game in Pittsburgh showed that Swift can be anything the Lions want him to be as a running back.

"Listen, Swifty I thought had a big game, man," Campbell said after Sunday's 16-16 tie with the Steelers. "He did some really good things in the run game. We know he's been pretty dynamic in the pass game for us, able to do a few things.

"But, man, to see him – and you could feel it early. I had a feeling he was – first couple of runs, man, he kind of had that look. And so just being able to give him the ball. I think this will be big for him."