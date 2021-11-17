Week 11 opponent: What the Browns are saying

The Lions will be on the road taking on an AFC North opponent for a second consecutive week when they head to Cleveland this weekend. The Browns are coming off a 45-7 loss to New England on Sunday, while the Lions played to a 16-16 tie in Pittsburgh.

Cleveland is trying to bounce back after a bad loss and stay in the thick of the AFC North division race. The Lions are looking for their first victory of the season.

Here's what the Browns are saying ahead of Sunday's matchup with Detroit: