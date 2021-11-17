Week 11 opponent: What the Browns are saying

The Lions will be on the road taking on an AFC North opponent for a second consecutive week when they head to Cleveland this weekend. The Browns are coming off a 45-7 loss to New England on Sunday, while the Lions played to a 16-16 tie in Pittsburgh.
Cleveland is trying to bounce back after a bad loss and stay in the thick of the AFC North division race. The Lions are looking for their first victory of the season.
Here's what the Browns are saying ahead of Sunday's matchup with Detroit:
1. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a knee contusion in the third quarter of the loss to the Patriots Sunday after taking a hard hit from Matthew Judon following a pass attempt. Mayfield is already playing through a torn labrum in his left shoulder, and he did not return to the game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday Mayfield is day-to-day, and the team will monitor him throughout the week.
View photos of the starters for the Cleveland Browns.
2. Stefanski couldn't say whether running back Kareem Hunt, who has been out since Week 6 with a calf injury, will be ready to return to practice this week. Hunt is on injured reserve and will need to be designated to return before he can start practicing again.
3. Both Stefanski and Browns players that have talked to the media this week say being better on third down is a huge emphasis. The Patriots were 7-of-9 on third down Sunday, and it wasn't until late in the second quarter that Cleveland's defense held New England to a failed third-down conversion.
Offensively, Cleveland was 1-for-11 on third down Sunday.
Cleveland ranks 28th in third-down defense (44.4 percent) and 21st converting third downs on offense (37.3). The Lions' offense is converting on third down just 32.5 percent of the time, which ranks 31st, and they're 23rd in third-down defense (42.3).
4. Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson said it's important not to take any opponent lightly. He said anyone can beat anyone on any given week. His answer was in response to a question about Detroit tying Pittsburgh last week, a team the Browns lost to, 15-10, back in Week 8.
5. Middle linebacker Anthony Walker said the Browns are in no position to take Detroit lightly after the game they played against the Patriots last week.
"You could look at Detroit's record and say, 'Aw, they're a bad football team.' But if you look at the games, if you look at the tape, and see how they play, that's a good football team coming into this building."
Walker said Cleveland will have to do the little things right and play fundamentally sound to get their sixth win of the season Sunday against the Lions.