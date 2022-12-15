NOTEBOOK: Decker enjoying Lions' turnaround; next step is sustaining it

Tackle Taylor Decker is the longest tenured player currently of the Detroit Lions roster.

A 2016 first-round pick, Decker has one playoff appearance on his resume from his rookie year. The Lions went 9-7 and played meaningful football in December in Decker's second season in the league in 2017, but fell short of the playoffs in what would be Jim Caldwell's final season as head coach.

Over the next four seasons Decker was part of Lions teams that never won more than six games in a season. He's been through some tough years, which is why head coach Dan Campbell called Decker out this week as a player he's really happy to see get an opportunity to play meaningful football down the stretch again.

"He's the player who's been around the longest and he saw some earlier success and there was some rough times and now to be able to just kind of have some hope back," Campbell said. "That's probably the best way to say it. I know he's having fun, but he's very much invested in this team. He's all in. But that's one of the guys you want to win for. I mean, you want to help him get there. We appreciate it. He's putting in the work, he's all in and he's a true pro."