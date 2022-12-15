10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

3. People might think it was a risky call by head coach Dan Campbell to run a fake punt on a 4th and 8 from the Lions' 26-yard line last week. Asked about the play on Thursday, Fipp said from his and Campbell's perspective, it wasn't that risky given the look they got from the Vikings and the matchup between their players and those on the field for the Vikings. The Lions are 6-for-7 converting fake punts over the last two seasons. That would give me a lot of confidence too.

4. The Lions have averaged less than 4.0 rushing yards per carry in four of their last six games. They are still moving the football and scoring points, but Johnson acknowledged Thursday they have to be more consistent running the football down the stretch. They face the Jets and their fourth-ranked passing defense on Sunday. Having some early success in the run game could soften things up both from a pass rush and coverage perspective.