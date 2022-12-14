NOTEBOOK: Lions-Jets to feature two Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he watched a lot of tape on Gardner in the pre-draft process, but he was never really a candidate for them to select at No. 2. The Lions were looking to add a pass rusher there.

"I know that he's a heck of a football player," Campbell said Wednesday of Gardner. "We loved his length. We thought he was pretty smart and crafty. He was aggressive and runs pretty good. Obviously, his resume in college covering pretty good receivers was about as good as you can get. He fits perfect for that defense. He'd fit perfect in just about any defense, but he's really grown. He's become a pretty dang good corner out there."

Teams are completing just 44.1 percent of their passes thrown Gardner's way and have a 48.8 passer rating when challenging him. Gardner has allowed just six receptions for 28 yards in man coverage this season. He ranks in the top five in the league in receptions allowed, yards allowed, passes defended and completion percentage.

Both the Lions and Jets have to be pretty happy with their top picks in this year's draft. Gardner and Hutchinson are the two favorites for Rookie of the Year.