O'HARA'S WEEK 15 PREVIEW: Campbell expecting a 'heavyweight fight' vs. Jets

Jets preview: The playoff run is beginning for Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

"We've got four games left," Saleh said at his press conference earlier this week. "Every team we're playing is fighting for a playoff spot. Every game is going to have playoff implications.

"This is an awesome experience for our group. It makes things more rewarding if you can get it done."

First up to face the Jets in Saleh's regular season Final Four are the Lions.

The Jets have lost three of their last four games, with road losses to the Vikings and Bills in the last two games to make their won-loss record 7-6.

The Jets sustained two injuries against the Bills that could be significant.

Quarterback Mike White went out early with a rib injury. Saleh and White both have said they expect him to play Sunday.