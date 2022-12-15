O'HARA'S WEEK 15 PREVIEW: Campbell expecting a 'heavyweight fight' vs. Jets

Dec 15, 2022 at 08:05 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The Detroit Lions' offense vs. the New York Jets' defense is one of this week's most intriguing matchups as the battle for playoff spots reaches the final four games of the regular season.

Both teams have legitimate playoff hopes, but also face challenges to make the postseason.

The Lions, with a 6-7 won-loss record, likely need to sweep their last four games to get a wild card berth in the NFC field.

The Jets are 7-6 and might make the AFC playoffs by winning three of their last four games.

The Lions rank fourth in the league with an average of 376.4 yards per game and fifth in points with an average of 26.8.

The Jets are third with 301.2 yards allowed per game and sixth with 18.7 points.

"This is a defense that's going to make you earn anything you can get," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "It's the strength of their team. You're going to have to challenge them. They're going to challenge us. It's something they do well.

"We're both jockeying for playoff positions. This is critical for both of us.

"This is a heavyweight fight."

Related Links

Jets preview: The playoff run is beginning for Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

"We've got four games left," Saleh said at his press conference earlier this week. "Every team we're playing is fighting for a playoff spot. Every game is going to have playoff implications.

"This is an awesome experience for our group. It makes things more rewarding if you can get it done."

First up to face the Jets in Saleh's regular season Final Four are the Lions.

The Jets have lost three of their last four games, with road losses to the Vikings and Bills in the last two games to make their won-loss record 7-6.

The Jets sustained two injuries against the Bills that could be significant.

Quarterback Mike White went out early with a rib injury. Saleh and White both have said they expect him to play Sunday.

Less certain is the status of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. He went out in the second quarter with a calf injury and did not return.

Meet the Opponent: New York Jets

View photos of the starters for the New York Jets.

Head Coach Robert Saleh Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Ulbrich Special Teams Coordinator: Brant Boyer (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
1 / 30

Head Coach Robert Saleh

Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur

Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Ulbrich

Special Teams Coordinator: Brant Boyer

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Corey Davis Backed up by Denzel Mims (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
2 / 30

WR Corey Davis

Backed up by Denzel Mims

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tyler Conklin Backed up by Jeremy Ruckert (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
3 / 30

TE Tyler Conklin

Backed up by Jeremy Ruckert

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Duane Brown Backed up by Mike Remmers (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
4 / 30

OT Duane Brown

Backed up by Mike Remmers

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Laken Tomlinson Backed up by Dan Feeney (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
5 / 30

OG Laken Tomlinson

Backed up by Dan Feeney

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Connor McGovern Backed up by Dan Feeney (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
6 / 30

C Connor McGovern

Backed up by Dan Feeney

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Nate Herbig Backed up by Dan Feeney (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
7 / 30

OG Nate Herbig

Backed up by Dan Feeney

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT George Fant (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
8 / 30

OT George Fant

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE C.J. Uzomah Backed up by Kenny Yeboah (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
9 / 30

TE C.J. Uzomah

Backed up by Kenny Yeboah

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Elijah Moore Backed up by Braxton Berrios (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
10 / 30

WR Elijah Moore

Backed up by Braxton Berrios

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Garrett Wilson Backed up by Jeff Smith (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
11 / 30

WR Garrett Wilson

Backed up by Jeff Smith

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Mike White Backed up by Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
12 / 30

QB Mike White

Backed up by Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Michael Carter Backed up by James Robinson, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
13 / 30

RB Michael Carter

Backed up by James Robinson, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
DE John Franklin-Myers Backed up by Bryce Huff and Michael Clemons (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
14 / 30

DE John Franklin-Myers

Backed up by Bryce Huff and Michael Clemons

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Sheldon Rankins Backed up by Nathan Sheperd (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
15 / 30

DL Sheldon Rankins

Backed up by Nathan Sheperd

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Quinnen Williams Backed up by Solomon Thomas (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
16 / 30

DL Quinnen Williams

Backed up by Solomon Thomas

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Carl Lawson Backed up by Jermaine Johnson and Vinny Curry (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
17 / 30

DE Carl Lawson

Backed up by Jermaine Johnson and Vinny Curry

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Quincy Williams Backed up by Jamien Sherwood (AP Photo/John Munson)
18 / 30

LB Quincy Williams

Backed up by Jamien Sherwood

(AP Photo/John Munson)

John Munson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB C.J. Mosley Backed up by Jamien Sherwood (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
19 / 30

LB C.J. Mosley

Backed up by Jamien Sherwood

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Kwon Alexander Backed up by Jamien Sherwood (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
20 / 30

LB Kwon Alexander

Backed up by Jamien Sherwood

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NCB Michael Carter II (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
21 / 30

NCB Michael Carter II

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB D.J. Reed Backed up by Brandin Echols and Justin Hardee (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
22 / 30

CB D.J. Reed

Backed up by Brandin Echols and Justin Hardee

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Sauce Gardner Backed up by Bryce Hall (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
23 / 30

CB Sauce Gardner

Backed up by Bryce Hall

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Lamarcus Joyner Backed up by Will Parks and Tony Adams (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
24 / 30

S Lamarcus Joyner

Backed up by Will Parks and Tony Adams

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jordan Whitehead Backed up by Ashtyn Davis (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
25 / 30

S Jordan Whitehead

Backed up by Ashtyn Davis

(AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Greg Zuerlein (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
26 / 30

K Greg Zuerlein

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Braden Mann (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
27 / 30

P/H Braden Mann

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Braxton Berrios Backed up by Elijah Moore (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
28 / 30

PR Braxton Berrios

Backed up by Elijah Moore

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR Braxton Berrios Backed up by Ty Johnson (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
29 / 30

KR Braxton Berrios

Backed up by Ty Johnson

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Thomas Hennessy (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
30 / 30

LS Thomas Hennessy

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Lions' keys:

Offense: Improve the running game. The more potent and efficient it is, the more it helps play action, and that is one of quarterback Jared Goff's strong points. In the last three games the Lions have rushed for 96, 100 and 134 yards, and the 134 yards included a 42-yard run on a fake punt. They can do better.

Defense: Shut down the Jets early, regardless of who plays quarterback for them. If the Jets get an early lead, they have the firepower on defense to protect it and make it tough on the Lions.

Overall: Be aggressive but not careless or reckless. Play like the season is on the line, because it is. All three units – offense, defense and special teams – have made contributions in this playoff run. Expect more of the same.

Lions-Jets pick: Lions favored by 1.

The Lions beat the Giants 31-18 at MetLife in Week 11. The Jets are tougher, but the Lions have too much offense.

Lions 27, Jets 17.

Advertising