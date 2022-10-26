NOTEBOOK: Campbell says Williams is still a month away from return

It will be a little longer before fans get to see Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams on the field. The Lions No. 12 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft will be out at least another month, head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday.

Williams remains on the non-football injury list as he recovers from surgery he underwent in January to repair a torn ACL suffered while Williams was playing in the National Championship Game for Alabama. Campbell was asked if there is still hope to see the speedy Alabama wideout this season.

"There's still hope," he said. "He's put together a pretty good month (rehabbing), a real good month. So we feel like we're going to have him before the season's out."

It's Oct. 26 right now, which means another month could potentially put that window for Williams' return somewhere around the three-game home stretch in late November and early December that features Detroit's Thanksgiving Day game against Buffalo on No. 24, Jacksonville on Dec. 4 and Minnesota on Dec. 11.

Campbell has been steadfast throughout Williams' entire rehab that there is no set timeline for his return and the team will do whatever is best for Williams. The Lions will not put him on the field until he's 100 percent ready to go.