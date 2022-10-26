Week 8 opponent: What the Dolphins are saying

4. There were a couple instances in last week's game where Tagovailoa took off running and lowered his shoulder into a Steelers defender instead of sliding. McDaniel said Tagovailoa came to him after the first one and told his head coach he needed that, which McDaniel understood.

As for the other one: "I'm never going to totally encourage that at all," McDaniel said. "I'm probably going to advise him to slide every time, but when push comes to shove and a guy has the ball in his hands, it's going to be tough to get him to completely turn it down, although I will try."

5. The Lions' defense has a huge test this week against wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the explosive Dolphins passing game. Hill's 773 receiving yards on the season lead the NFL and are the most in Dolphins history through seven weeks. Teammate Jaylen Waddle's 621 receiving yards on the season are the fourth most in the NFL.

Hill was mic'd Up last week vs. the Steelers: "Let's be special," he said before the Dolphins' first offensive series. "Let's be fast. I'm the baddest in the business dawg for a reason."