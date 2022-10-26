Hamp frustrated with record, but has confidence in rebuild process

The Lions won just three games in the first season of the Holmes and Campbell era, and are off to a 1-5 start in year two after Sunday's 24-6 loss in Dallas.

"We really are making progress," Hamp said. "You've seen it. This was a huge tear down and then turnaround. We're only a third of the way through the season. We've got 11 more games to go. So, I just don't want everyone to push the panic button and give up the ship because I think we've got the right people in place to pull this off and I truly believe that. And I wouldn't say that if I didn't believe it."