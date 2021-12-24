NOTEBOOK: Campbell says it's 'highly unlikely' Goff plays Sunday

JACKSON IMPRESSING

Interior defenders around the league have certainly taken notice of Lions guard Jonah Jackson, which is why Jackson became a second alternate to the Pro Bowl, announced Wednesday.

"It's definitely a big honor," Jackson said Thursday. "It means a lot that people are taking notice of the style I play. It's definitely a stepping stone of where I want to be, and I appreciate it, big time."

Jackson said his goal is to be a consistent Pro Bowler, All-Pro and the best at his position. For now, being selected as an alternate and getting a potential Pro Bowl bid in just his second season is a pretty nice trajectory.

Jackson plays a physical brand of football, and he's one of the big reasons why the Lions have been so successful and so consistent really all year long running the football. Detroit's averaging better than 111 rushing yards per game, and Detroit running backs have combined for 320 rushes, 1,402 yards (4.4 average) and nine touchdowns this season. Of the backs' 1,402 rushing yards, 493 have come before contact (35.2 percent). This ranks as the sixth most rushing yards before contact this season, proving the offensive line's success at the line of scrimmage.

"He just stays under the radar, you know?" Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley said of Jackson on Friday. "He's not flashy. He just does his job and goes about his work. It says a lot to your peers and other coaches that becoming an alternate is definitely a good individual award.

"He's a grinder. He doesn't take any crap out there. He's feisty in his own right. He's been good for the room.

"Those are awards that other players deem you to be pretty good, and I think he's still up and coming."