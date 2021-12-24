Week 16 opponent: What the Falcons are saying

The Lions hit the road this week to play the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday. The Falcons are coming off a difficult loss to San Francisco last week that dropped their record to 6-8. Atlanta is still alive for a playoff berth, but likely can't lose another game and still get in. These last three weeks are essentially playoff games for them.

Detroit's coming off their best performance of the year in a 30-12 victory over Arizona. They'll be looking for their second straight win and third in their last four as they try to build some momentum to finish the season and head into the offseason.

Here's what the Falcons are saying about this week's matchup with Detroit:

1. The Falcons are winless this season at home, which is somewhat of an anomaly for a six-win team. Atlanta was the home team in a London game earlier this year, but that's a neutral field contest.