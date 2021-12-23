10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

3. Tim Boyle could be starting at quarterback for the Lions Sunday in Atlanta if Jared Goff doesn't get off the Reserve/COVID-19 list in time. Lynn said he's been impressed by Boyle's performance the last three weeks in practice and said there will be no restrictions within the game plan for him. Lynn said he's excited to see how Boyle performs after three weeks of really good practice, if he's called upon.

4. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye is third in the NFL with six interceptions and he's been one of Detroit's most consistent performers on defense all season. Glenn said the next step in Oruwariye's career progression is to become a shutdown cornerback, a player who can square up against the No. 1 receiver every week.

Glenn said there aren't many of those players in the league. He mentioned Jalen Ramsey and Marcus Lattimore as examples, but he believes Oruwariye can get there if he continues to work. The ball skills are certainly already there.