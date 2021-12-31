NOTEBOOK: Campbell says Goff is doubtful for Lions-Seahawks

FRESH LEGS

The Lions have missed second-year running back D'Andre Swift the last four weeks while he's been rehabbing a shoulder injury. But the silver lining in Swift's absence the last month is it's allowed him to rest up a bit. The Lions are looking forward to having his fresh legs these last two games in Seattle Sunday and next week in the season finale vs. Green Bay.

"We were still getting him back in the flow last week. 'Do we think he'll be ready? What is his shoulder?'" Campbell said. "This week, you know it. You can see it. You can feel it. He's looked great all week. He looks fresh is what he looks like, which is awesome.

"Sometimes, I think you forget until you're where we're at in Week 17 and when you see an athlete like Swift that's fresh, it's a sight for sore eyes. So, he's ready to go."