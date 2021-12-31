NOTEBOOK: Campbell says Goff is doubtful for Lions-Seahawks

It's looking like it will be Tim Boyle at quarterback for the Detroit Lions for a second straight week.
After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a lingering knee injury suffered in the Arizona game a couple weeks ago, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it was doubtful Goff would play Sunday in Seattle.
That means Boyle is in line for his third start of the season. He was much better in his second start in Atlanta last week than his first in Cleveland over a month ago, and the Lions are hoping he continues that improvement in Seattle.
"I felt like I saw the field really well," Boyle said this week of his start in Atlanta. "I felt like I was making quick – almost at times too quick – decisions. It didn't hurt me, but there were opportunities if I were a little bit more patient, I could have had a ball to Josh (Reynolds). I think it was the third play of the game, second play of the game.
"And then, I had another route to Lif (Kalif Raymond) that I could've been a little bit more patient. In my opinion, I think the fact that I'm working through it and I'm getting through my reads and my progressions is definitely a step up from when I was doing it in Cleveland. But, I'll continue to get better at that as well."
Boyle completed 24-of-34 passes for 187 yards with a touchdown against the Falcons, but also threw an interception at the Atlanta 1-yard line after reading the wrong coverage the Falcons were in during the final minute of the game to halt Detroit's comeback in an eventual 20-16 loss.
Boyle said after the game it's an experience he'll learn from as he looks to register his first win of the season in a hostile environment at Lumen Field in Seattle with cold and raining conditions in the forecast.
FRESH LEGS
The Lions have missed second-year running back D'Andre Swift the last four weeks while he's been rehabbing a shoulder injury. But the silver lining in Swift's absence the last month is it's allowed him to rest up a bit. The Lions are looking forward to having his fresh legs these last two games in Seattle Sunday and next week in the season finale vs. Green Bay.
"We were still getting him back in the flow last week. 'Do we think he'll be ready? What is his shoulder?'" Campbell said. "This week, you know it. You can see it. You can feel it. He's looked great all week. He looks fresh is what he looks like, which is awesome.
"Sometimes, I think you forget until you're where we're at in Week 17 and when you see an athlete like Swift that's fresh, it's a sight for sore eyes. So, he's ready to go."
Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley said Friday these last two weeks are important for Swift, who is still a young player in this league, to continue to learn coverages in the passing game and grow his overall game.
REINFORCEMENTS AT WR
The Lions wide receiver room was struck with COVID-19 this week as both Reynolds and Raymond were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The good news is Reynolds is eligible to come off the list on Saturday, as long as he's asymptomatic, and Campbell said Friday it's trending in that direction.
But with Raymond unlikely to be available, the Lions will need others to step up on offense and special teams. Raymond is the team's primary punt return man.
"We've got Trinity Benson, who's back off COVID, so he'll be ready to go," Campbell said. "You've got Tom Kennedy, you've got Amon-Ra (St. Brown). And, (KhaDarel) Hodge, you've got Hodge. So, we'll have the numbers. We've got our new two tight ends and we've got our halfbacks and we've got an offensive line. So, we'll make do."