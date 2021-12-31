Week 17 opponent: What the Seahawks are saying

4. Carroll was asked if the familiarity he has with quarterback Jared Goff, having played in the same division for Goff's first five seasons, could have any impact on Sunday. Carroll said Seattle does have a lot of background on Goff and feels familiar with what he's capable of doing. Carroll says they have a good sense of what Goff brings to the table, and said Goff is a good game manager.

5. Seattle All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner was asked about Detroit's propensity to attack the weakside of a defense in the run game. Detroit leads the NFL in the number of weakside rushes (186) this season. Wagner said good teams understand their tendencies and teams usually break those tendencies when they play Seattle's defense. Wagner said the Seahawks' defense has to be mindful of where Detroit likes to run it, but also be open-minded that the Lions have nothing to lose and could come in with a new game plan Sunday.