NOTEBOOK: Barnes, Reeves-Maybin looking forward to expanded roles

"It'll definitely be a great opportunity for me," Reeves-Maybin said Thursday. "Trying to go out there and do my job and help the team get a win. Just trying to do my part."

Barnes, a fourth-round draft pick out of Purdue this offseason, is a sideline-to-sideline player with speed and explosiveness. He showed some of that in the preseason when he recorded six tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and two defended passes in just 25 reps in Pittsburgh.

"When they came to me and said it was my time to step up, just had to prepare mentally better," Barnes said Friday. "It's just a different mindset you bring to the table at that point. Throughout the week it's just been getting in the film room a lot, asking questions, stuff I was doing before this time came, but it's just a different approach to the game. A big role, especially being a rookie, but I'm ready for the task."

Glenn is hoping the pair bring some juice to the middle of his defense Sunday and help better counter the explosiveness of the Ravens' offense, especially their rushing attack.