Goff playing with confidence to start the season, despite early losses

Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 584 yards and five touchdowns in the Lions' first two games, which is more touchdowns than he threw to start the season in both 2017 and 2018, when he was a Pro Bowler with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Lions, however, have lost both of those contests, which Goff and the Rams didn't do in either of those 2017 or 2018 seasons. But that's more a reflection of where this roster is at in Detroit vs. Goff's play. In fact, Goff seems to be playing with a lot of confidence right now.
He said after Monday's loss in Green Bay he thinks he can make any throw any other quarterback in this league can make. He's got confidence in his ability and confidence this passing game in Detroit can continue to grow and develop.
"I don't know if we're very proud about the results so far, but we've done some good things offensively and have been able to move the ball a little bit," Goff said this week.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell also sees his quarterback playing with a lot of confidence right now.
"He really has after the last two weeks," Campbell said. "Look, you can't excuse the turnovers (two interceptions and one lost fumble), but if you take those away, he would've given us a chance to win it.
"He made some pretty dang good throws and he improvised a little bit, which you didn't necessarily always see that at the Rams. So, that was encouraging to us."
Goff threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns (one interception) bringing the Lions back from a 28-point deficit in the Week 1 loss to San Francisco. He threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns (one interception) in Green Bay, and was 13-of-16 with two touchdowns in the first half.
There's still room for improvement with Goff, especially with the turnovers. He and the offense didn't play particularly well in the first 30 minutes Week 1, and they were shut out in the second half in Green Bay.
"I have had a lot of yards through the air I guess, but I don't know if that speaks too much of the success or anything that you'd like to have," Goff said. "I'd rather throw for 200 yards and win games.
"There are a million things I'm trying to get better at every day, but I'm starting to settle in a little bit for sure in the pass game. But at the same time, there are still a bunch of things I look at that last game and the week prior that I can get better with."
Goff made a couple of pin-point throws in Green Bay, especially the touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson in the corner of the end zone in the second quarter. Goff couldn't have thrown that ball any better with Hockenson covered pretty well on the play.
Like head coaches, quarterbacks are ultimately judged on wins and losses. Goff and the offense have to find a way to play more consistent football for 60 minutes to give Detroit a better chance to win, but the six-year veteran does seem to be settling into this offense and his role as one of the leaders on that side of the football.
"He's a pretty low-key guy," Campbell said of Goff. "He never gets too high, never gets too low, which I like that about him."