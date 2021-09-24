Goff playing with confidence to start the season, despite early losses

Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 584 yards and five touchdowns in the Lions' first two games, which is more touchdowns than he threw to start the season in both 2017 and 2018, when he was a Pro Bowler with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions, however, have lost both of those contests, which Goff and the Rams didn't do in either of those 2017 or 2018 seasons. But that's more a reflection of where this roster is at in Detroit vs. Goff's play. In fact, Goff seems to be playing with a lot of confidence right now.

He said after Monday's loss in Green Bay he thinks he can make any throw any other quarterback in this league can make. He's got confidence in his ability and confidence this passing game in Detroit can continue to grow and develop.