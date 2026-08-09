Camp Notes: Altmyer looking forward to preseason debut

Altmyer started the last three years at Illinois, completing better than 60 percent of his passes all three seasons with 57 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He has a strong belief in his ability and a lot of confidence for a rookie signal caller.

"Yeah, thought he did some really good things," Campbell said of Altmyer's performance in training camp so far. "He was put in some really tough positions for a young player that you absolutely have to be put in, you just do. You've got to be thrust in it and really you need to fail, you need to make mistakes so that you can grow.

"We thought he handled it really well, we did. He had a delay of game, there were a couple of misreads. But man, that's part of growth. But what you feel like right now, we'll know a lot more when we get in the games, is it doesn't feel too big to him right now. And that's a great sign at that position. So, we'll see, he's got a long way to go and he just needs a million reps."

Altmyer said his mom, dad, two brothers and grandparents will be in Cincinnati to watch his preseason debut Thursday night, and he's excited to put on a good show for them.