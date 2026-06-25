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GET TO KNOW: Edge rusher Derrick Moore

Jun 25, 2026 at 07:00 AM

Nickname?

Derrick Moore: D Mo, D Moore

Hometown?

Moore: Baltimore

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them would be…

Moore: Koco's for crab cakes

College major?

Moore: Communications

If you could live in the world of a TV show or movie, what would it be?

Moore: Rick and Morty, a lot of chaos.

Which actor would play you in a movie about your life?

Moore: 50 Cent

Get to know: Edge rusher Derrick Moore

View photos of Detroit Lions second-round pick Derrick Moore from the 2026 offseason.

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 1, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 1, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 1, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 1, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 26, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 26, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 19, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 19, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 19, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 19, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 19, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 19, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore at the Meijer Performance Center on May 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore at the Meijer Performance Center on May 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore at the Meijer Performance Center on May 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore at the Meijer Performance Center on May 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Favorite emoji?

Moore: Shaking my head, hand on face

Favorite animal?

Moore: Gorilla

Favorite meal?

Moore: Pasta, chicken and shrimp, alfredo

What would your entrance music be?

Moore: Probably any song by YoungBoy

How would you describe your job to a five-year-old?

Moore: Run, hit, tackle.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Moore: Probably a firefighter. I like to help people. Also, it's something that's gonna keep me in shape.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Moore: Be invincible.

If you could play a different NFL position, what would it be?

Moore: Tight end

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Moore: Making it to the NFL.

Who is your favorite athlete of all time?

Moore: Ray Lewis

What is your favorite thing about Detroit so far?

Moore: The people

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