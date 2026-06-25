Get to know: Edge rusher Derrick Moore

Nickname?
Derrick Moore: D Mo, D Moore
Hometown?
Moore: Baltimore
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them would be…
Moore: Koco's for crab cakes
College major?
Moore: Communications
If you could live in the world of a TV show or movie, what would it be?
Moore: Rick and Morty, a lot of chaos.
Which actor would play you in a movie about your life?
Moore: 50 Cent
View photos of Detroit Lions second-round pick Derrick Moore from the 2026 offseason.
Favorite emoji?
Moore: Shaking my head, hand on face
Favorite animal?
Moore: Gorilla
Favorite meal?
Moore: Pasta, chicken and shrimp, alfredo
What would your entrance music be?
Moore: Probably any song by YoungBoy
How would you describe your job to a five-year-old?
Moore: Run, hit, tackle.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Moore: Probably a firefighter. I like to help people. Also, it's something that's gonna keep me in shape.
If you could have any superpower, what would it be?
Moore: Be invincible.
If you could play a different NFL position, what would it be?
Moore: Tight end
What is your proudest accomplishment?
Moore: Making it to the NFL.
Who is your favorite athlete of all time?
Moore: Ray Lewis
What is your favorite thing about Detroit so far?
Moore: The people