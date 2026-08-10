Camp Notes: Miller prepared for 'dream come true' preseason debut

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Miller is right where he needs to be after 10 training camp practices. Campbell likes the approach and demeanor Miller comes to the building with every day and likes the trajectory he is on.

"He does not get too high. He does not get too low. So, his demeanor's just right. And when you go against Hutch every day, that's important that you don't go in the tank and you memory bank what just happened?" Campbell said.

"How can I be better? And this is going to serve him so well. So, look, he's had ups and downs. It's been inconsistent. So, that's part of the growth. And the best thing for him is Hutch. That's the best. Wonnum as well over there. Wonnum's a veteran guy that gives him some good change ups."

Miller is still a work in progress after 10 practices, which is typically the case with most newcomers to this league, but the Lions like how he has progressed.