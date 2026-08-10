Camp Notes: Miller prepared for 'dream come true' preseason debut

Detroit Lions fans will get their first look at first-round pick (No. 17 overall) Blake Miller Thursday night when he makes his preseason debut in Cincinnati against the Bengals.
"It's a dream come true just to be able play in an NFL game period," Miller said Monday. "That game experience is invaluable. Just continue to hone my craft and get better at things. Become more situationally aware and situationally smart and ultimately lead to me being the best player I can be."
What's also been invaluable for Miller are the daily reps he gets in training camp practice against All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and veteran DJ Wonnum. Hutchinson beat Miller a couple time Monday on speed rushes to the outside. Miller also had some good reps keeping Hutchinson at bay.
Going through that experience, watching it on tape afterward and learning from it daily has been huge for Miller's growth.
"They are both phenomenal rushers and you have to be near perfect to block both of them," Miller said of Hutchinson and Wonnum. "For me, when I'm trying to work (on) something in my game, I know, 'Hey, I probably should keep doing it or shouldn't keep doing it based on how the rep goes (against those two).'
"They are great competition and iron sharpens iron. They get me better and I'm very grateful to have those guys on my team to be able to go against every day."
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Miller is right where he needs to be after 10 training camp practices. Campbell likes the approach and demeanor Miller comes to the building with every day and likes the trajectory he is on.
"He does not get too high. He does not get too low. So, his demeanor's just right. And when you go against Hutch every day, that's important that you don't go in the tank and you memory bank what just happened?" Campbell said.
"How can I be better? And this is going to serve him so well. So, look, he's had ups and downs. It's been inconsistent. So, that's part of the growth. And the best thing for him is Hutch. That's the best. Wonnum as well over there. Wonnum's a veteran guy that gives him some good change ups."
Miller is still a work in progress after 10 practices, which is typically the case with most newcomers to this league, but the Lions like how he has progressed.
"I don't care if he gets beat for the next two weeks, I'm not going to be discouraged because he will come out of this and he's going to be a better player because of it," Campbell said. "So, I like where he's at. He needs reps. Just keep growing."
MCLAUGHLIN AT CENTER
Cade Mays suffered a wrist injury that will keep him out of the lineup into the regular season, which means Juice Scruggs and Seth McLaughlin are next up at the position.
Scruggs has missed a couple practices now with a soft tissue injury, so it was McLaughlin getting all the first-team reps Monday.
"He did a good job. He stepped in there nicely and didn't miss much of a beat, mentally," quarterback Jared Goff said of McLaughlin after practice. "Obviously, he did a good job. And I don't know, I haven't seen the film. I wouldn't call myself an evaluator of talent at the O-line, but they'll be able to better tell, but I thought he did a good job."
McLaughlin is in his second season in the NFL after spending last year on Cincinnati's practice squad. He won the Rimington Trophy as the best center in college football while at Ohio State in 2024, but tore his Achilles tendon at the end of that season. He ended up going undrafted following the injury.
Now he has a big opportunity to earn a roster spot and a role on one of the best offenses in football.
"I'm taking it one practice at a time," McLaughlin said after Monday's practice. "At practice (10) of camp, you're not who you want to be on the first day of the regular season so there's a long way to go to keep getting better."
EXTRA POINT
Running back Isiah Pacheco is dealing with a sprained MCL ligament in his knee, but Campbell said he expects Pacheco to be ready for Detroit's Week 1 matchup at Ford Field vs. New Orleans.
The Pacheco injury coupled with Sione Vaki's continued absence due to a broken nose has given Jacob Saylors an opportunity to get some first-team reps along with Jahmyr Gibbs.
"Yeah, it's been a great opportunity for him," Campbell said. "I feel like he's taken it another step here at the running back position. He's done some really good things, man. He's got some speed. He's pretty electric. He really is. And he's headsy, he's smart. Saylors, I feel like's having a good camp."