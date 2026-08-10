Campbell: Mays to miss 'significant time' with wrist injury

Veteran center Cade Mays suffered a wrist injury that will keep him out a 'significant period of time,' head coach Dan Campbell announced Monday morning.
"He will be back in the season at some point," Campbell said. "It will be down the road."
Mays, 27, was Detroit's top free agent acquisition this offseason, signing him to a three-year contract to anchor the center of the Lions' offensive line. He appeared in 52 games and started 27 in his first four seasons in the league with Carolina at both guard and center. Over the past two seasons, he started 20 games and hasn't allowed a sack.
"It was protection. (He was getting rushed) and D-lineman made an arm-over move and chopped at it," Campbell said of the injury. "One of those freak things."
View photos from Day 9 of Detroit Lions training camp on Sunday, August 9, 2026.
Mays' injury opens the door for Juice Scruggs and Seth McLaughlin to step into a bigger role along Detroit's offensive line. The Lions could look to add another veteran to the group too.
Scruggs came over from Houston in the David Montgomery trade. He played 37 games with 20 starts playing both center and guard his first three seasons. McLaughlin suffered a torn Achilles in November of 2024 in his last season at Ohio State. He went undrafted because of the injury despite being one of the best centers in college football. McLaughlin was on Cincinnati's practice squad last season.
"That's why they are here," Campbell said of Scruggs and McLaughlin. "(Scruggs) is dealing with a little bit of a soft tissue (injury), so he won't be out there (Monday). He'll be a few more days before he's back, but certainly (Scruggs) is a candidate.
"McLaughlin is going to get looks, obviously. He'll probably run mostly with the one's today. (Michael) Niese has done it."
Campbell said right guard Tate Ratledge will also get back up to speed taking snaps at center, which is something he did early last year in the offseason and training camp before he shifted to guard full-time.
"We have options," Campbell said. "It's just the hand you're dealt, and you move on. I hate it for (Mays) because I felt like he was having a good camp. He had grown so much in our system since spring. There again, there's a reason we have (Scruggs) here, too, and some of these other guys and they are going to get a look."