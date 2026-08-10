Campbell: Mays to miss 'significant time' with wrist injury

Mays' injury opens the door for Juice Scruggs and Seth McLaughlin to step into a bigger role along Detroit's offensive line. The Lions could look to add another veteran to the group too.

Scruggs came over from Houston in the David Montgomery trade. He played 37 games with 20 starts playing both center and guard his first three seasons. McLaughlin suffered a torn Achilles in November of 2024 in his last season at Ohio State. He went undrafted because of the injury despite being one of the best centers in college football. McLaughlin was on Cincinnati's practice squad last season.

"That's why they are here," Campbell said of Scruggs and McLaughlin. "(Scruggs) is dealing with a little bit of a soft tissue (injury), so he won't be out there (Monday). He'll be a few more days before he's back, but certainly (Scruggs) is a candidate.

"McLaughlin is going to get looks, obviously. He'll probably run mostly with the one's today. (Michael) Niese has done it."

Campbell said right guard Tate Ratledge will also get back up to speed taking snaps at center, which is something he did early last year in the offseason and training camp before he shifted to guard full-time.