Detroit Lions announce 2026 Training Camp fan schedule

ALLEN PARK, MICH. – The Detroit Lions announced today their 2026 Training Camp fan schedule, marking the 20th-straight year of hosting training camp in Allen Park at the Meijer Performance Center. Training Camp kicks off with Back Together Weekend on Sunday, Aug. 2. Other highlights of the 2026 Training Camp fan schedule include five general public open practices (Aug. 3, 4, 6, 10, and 19), four exclusive practices for Lions Loyal Members (Aug. 2, 7, 16, and 17), Lions Community Partner Day returning for a second year (Aug. 11), and the fourth annual Pet Adoption Day presented by Pet Supplies Plus (Aug. 4).

Fans must claim free tickets to attend the general public open practices (maximum four per person) beginning at 10 AM ET on Tuesday, July 21. Lions Loyal Members will receive an email with separate information on how to claim their tickets through early registration beginning Tuesday, July 14 for Club Members and Wednesday, July 15 for Reserve Members.

Detroit Lions Training Camp offers activities for fans of all ages, including the following:

Photos with Roary, the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, and Lions Legends

Daily giveaways, interactive games and activities

Free face painting and balloon artists

Local Detroit-area food trucks on-site with food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase

Post-practice autograph sessions, select Lions players will sign autographs for fans around the venue (please note, autographs are not guaranteed with entry)

On-site merchandise trailer for fans to purchase the latest official Lions merchandise

Pet Adoption Day presented by Pet Supplies Plus will offer fans the opportunity to adopt dogs of various breeds and ages, as well as giveaways and gift cards

DETROIT LIONS COMMUNITY PARTNER DAY

Lions Community Partner Day is an exclusive training camp day centered on celebrating the community the Lions look to impact each and every day and those groups who make it possible. The Lions will host 3,000 guests of community partners who focus on the development of youth education throughout Michigan. Guests will include members of the Detroit Lions Cub Club, Detroit Lions Foundation, and Detroit Lions Inspire Change Partners.