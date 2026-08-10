TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 10 observations

Jamo for the win: The last situational period of practice gave the offense the ball at the 48-yard line leading 23-20 with one minute, 53 seconds on the clock. Both the offense and defense had two timeouts. The objective was for the offense to get a first down and run out the clock.

After a Jacob Saylors run on first down for no gain, quarterback Jared Goff dialed up a home-run ball deep on second down to wide receiver Jameson Williams who got a step on cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Goff dropped it right into Williams' hands who almost scored before being called down at the one-yard line. Three kneel-downs from there ran out the clock with the defense owning just one timeout after using one on the Saylors run on first down. It was a win for the offense.