NFC NORTH: 2021 NFL Draft preview

NFL Draft week is here, which means teams are putting the final touches on their preparations ahead of the three-day draft beginning with Thursday's first round in Cleveland. This is Brad Holmes' first draft as Lions general manager, and he'll be looking to add impact youngsters to a revamped Lions roster this offseason.

The Bears, Vikings and Packers will have their own strategies for finding the players that can come in and help the team immediately.

Here's a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the draft:

GREEN BAY

2020 finish: 13-3 (won division)

Total offense: 389.0 (5th)

Rushing: 132.4 (8th)

Passing: 256.6 (9th)

Total defense: 334.0 (9th)

Rush defense: 112.8 (13th)

Pass defense: 221.2 (7th)

Most impactful 2020 pick: The Packers spent a second-round pick on Boston College running back AJ Dillon, and he did a nice job as a power option behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. Dillon averaged 5.3 yards per carry as a rookie, and now takes over as the No. 2 back in Green Bay with Williams moving on in free agency to Detroit.

Top 3 draft needs: CB, WR, OL

2021 draft picks: Round 1 (No. 29), Round 2 (62), Round 3 (92), Round 4 (135), Round 4 (142), Round 5 (173), Round 5 (178), Round 6 (214), Round 6 (220), Round 7 (256).

Who fits in Round 1: The Packers have lost a couple of big names along their offensive line in free agency the past couple years with All-Pro center Corey Linsley being the latest this offseason. Selecting late in the first round, it's all about value for the Packers. Getting a player like Alabama's Landon Dickerson, arguably the best pure interior lineman in this draft, would be great value for a plug-and-play option from Day 1.