O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 running backs that could interest Lions

D’Andre Swift did enough as a runner and receiver in his rookie season with the Detroit Lions to show offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn that Swift can handle a bigger role this year.

"I think he's a three-down back," Lynn said. "I like his versatility. He does some things that we can do with him in the passing game, and get him a little more involved in that.

"We have to keep him on the field. We'll find someone else to go with him.

"I'm excited by what we saw on tape."

The Lions got help for Swift by signing free agent Jamaal Williams, and they could be adding to the position in the draft.

They got Swift with the third pick in the second round last year, but are not likely to use a pick that high this year given their other needs.

Also on the roster is 2018 second-round draft pick Kerryon Johnson, whose status has declined because of injuries and lack of production.

Swift lived up to the reputation he earned at Georgia as a highly skilled, versatile back.