TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Nasirildeen has terrific size at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and the ACC coaches voted him second-team All-ACC in 2019 as FSU's leading tackler (101). He also intercepted two passes, broke up three others and forced a team-high three fumbles. He missed the team's bowl game, however, due to a knee injury and also missed the first seven games of the 2020 season because of the injury. He returned to start the team's final two games in 2020 and recorded 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one interception. He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, and was solid all week in Mobile.