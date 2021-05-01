TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

The Lions added three defenders to their 2021 draft class on Day 2 with the selections of defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike in Round 2 and defensive tackle Alim McNeill and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu in Round 3.
Now the focus for Lions general manager Brad Holmes shifts to Day 3 of the draft, where the Lions currently have two picks: Round 4, Pick 7 (112 overall) and Round 5, Pick 9 (153 overall).
Here's a look at 10 prospects who could make sense for the Lions on Day 3:
1. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
Cox has a nice combination of size (6-2, 233) and speed, and he plays well in space. He recorded three interceptions and defended five passes for the Tigers this past season. That part of his game really stood out during Senior Bowl week.
2. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
He finished his sophomore campaign with 86 receptions (tied for sixth in the FBS) for 1,491 yards (second) and 12 touchdowns, garnering second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors. As a senior, he led the Cowboys with 59 catches, 922 yards (15.6 per) and six touchdowns in 10 games (nine starts).
3. Rashad Weaver, Edge rusher, Pittsburgh
Earned first-team AP All-American and All-ACC honors tying for eighth in the FBS with 14.5 tackles for loss (including 7.5 sacks), including 35 total tackles in nine starts. He also forced three fumbles on the year, teaming with Patrick Jones to form one of the best pass rush duos in college football.
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
St. Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2019 with 77 receptions. He earned first-team all-conference accolades as a junior in 2020 with 41 receptions, 478 yards and an 11.7-yard average with seven touchdowns this past season in six games as a team captain in 2020.
5. Quincy Roche, Edge rusher, Miami
Started 10 games for the Hurricanes in 2020 receiving third-team All-ACC accolades as a transfer from Temple. Roche tied for eighth in the FBS with 14.5 tackles for loss with 4.5 sacks, 45 total tackles and tied for third with three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
6. Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana
Tied for the team lead with four interceptions, breaking up four other passes and posting 43 tackles (3.5 for loss with one sack) in eight starts to garner second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020.
7. Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue
Barnes earned all-conference accolades his final two years with the Boilermakers. In 2019 he tied for the team lead with 7.5 sacks in 12 starts while also posting 63 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and two pass breakups. In 2020, he recorded a team-high 54 tackles in six contests (5.5 for loss), with an interception and two pass breakups.
8. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
Nasirildeen has terrific size at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and the ACC coaches voted him second-team All-ACC in 2019 as FSU's leading tackler (101). He also intercepted two passes, broke up three others and forced a team-high three fumbles. He missed the team's bowl game, however, due to a knee injury and also missed the first seven games of the 2020 season because of the injury. He returned to start the team's final two games in 2020 and recorded 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one interception. He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, and was solid all week in Mobile.
9. Janarius Robinson, Edge rusher, Florida State
Robinson posted seven tackles for loss (second most on the team) and a team-high three sacks in 2020, making 26 tackles total in nine starts.
10. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
Big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds. Notched 760 yards and scored four times on 47 receptions (16.2 average) in 11 starts in 2020.