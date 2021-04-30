O'HARA: Draft board falls Lions' way in first round

"We're going to stick to the same plan we had at seven, or if we'd possibly moved in any direction," Holmes said.

"We're not going to pigeonhole ourselves into, 'We have to get this position or that position. If it's another offensive lineman who's a high impact player, then it's another offensive lineman.

"We're going to make sure we get the most competitive players we can. That's the way we're going to go."

As clinical as Holmes sounded, there was no doubt that he was elated over the result of the first round.

They got the player they wanted -- the best offensive lineman in the draft -- who upgrades an offensive line from good to potential top-five status.

And as a bonus, Sewell has the attitude that fits what Holmes and Campbell look for when they consider the intangible qualities in the scouting process.