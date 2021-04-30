Road to the Draft

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

Apr 30, 2021 at 08:58 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions used the No. 7 overall pick in Thursday's first round of the NFL draft to solidify their offensive line with the selection of arguably the best tackle in the draft, Oregon's Penei Sewell.

Now Lions general manager Brad Holmes and his scouting department and coaching staff turn their focus to Friday's second and third rounds in search of more talent to add to the roster.

Heading into Day 2 of the draft, the Lions currently have three picks: Round 2 (No. 41 overall), Round 3 (No. 72) and Round 3 (No. 101).

Here's a look at 10 players who could be good Day 2 fits for Holmes and the Lions:

1. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Owusu-Koramoah is speedy and rangy, and has shown the ability to not only play downhill and physical, but also in space with an ability to be a high-end cover linebacker at the collegiate level. Produced 142 tackles and 24.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks over 25 starts the last two seasons. He forced five fumbles and recovered four over that span. Won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker and ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2020.

2. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

The Lions still need to bolster their WR corps, and Marshall could be a terrific Day 2 pick. Despite missing three games with a fractured toe and playing alongside Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, Marshall caught 46 passes for 671 yards (14.6 average) and 13 scores in 2019. He started the first seven games of the 2020 season, leading the team in receiving (48 receptions, 731 yards, 15.2 average, 10 TDs), before opting out for the remainder of the year.

3. Azeez Ojulari, Edge rusher, Georgia

We'll likely see some 3-4 looks in base defense in Detroit in 2021, and Ojulari is a versatile rusher who could fit nicely in Aaron Glenn's new scheme. He had 12.5 tackles for loss and tied for eighth in the FBS with 8.5 sacks and tied for second with four forced fumbles in 10 starts in 2020.

4. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Moehrig was a ball hawk at TCU and really has a good feel and natural instincts for the pass game. He notched 15 passes defended and four interceptions in 12 games in 2019. He also added 62 tackles. In 10 games last season, he had 47 tackles (two for loss) with 11 more passes defended and two interceptions.

5. Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

Moore led the FBS averaging 10.8 receptions and 149.1 receiving yards per game in 2020. He set a school record with 86 receptions (breaking current Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown's record) for 1,193 yards and eight scores in just eight games played in 2020.

6. Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

Arguably the best defensive tackle available in this draft, Onwuzurike was an opt-out in 2020, but recorded 45 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks from the interior in 2019. He's a disruptor in the middle and had a good Senior Bowl early on before an injury prevented him from finishing the week.

7. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

Cox has a nice combination of size (6-2, 233) and speed, and he plays well in space. He recorded three interceptions and defended five passes for the Tigers this past season. That part of his game really stood out during Senior Bowl week.

8. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

Led the ACC with 14 pass breakups to go along with 48 tackles and an interception in 12 starts in 2019. Samuel started eight games in 2020, leading the team in interceptions (3) and pass breakups (6) with 31 tackles before opting out for the remainder of the season.

9. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

A tackle machine, Bolton notched 107 tackles as a sophomore in 2019 and turned that into a Butkus Award finalist season in 2020, leading his defense with 95 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, while breaking up five passes in 10 starts.

10. Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

A first-team All-SEC selection in 2020 with 37 tackles, 9.5 for loss, with a team-high eight sacks. He also added three pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 12 starts for the national champions.

Advertising