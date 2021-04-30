A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Penei Sewell

Player: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon.
Pick: Round 1, 7th overall.
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 331.
Pro Day workout: 5.09 in the 40-yard dash, 28-inch vertical jump, 30 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press.
Stats: Opted out in 2020. Two-year player, 21 games and 20 starts for the Ducks. He's the first sophomore to win the Outland Trophy as the top collegiate lineman. He allowed only one sack in 1,376 snaps played, according to school stats. He played left tackle in college but worked out at right and left tackle in preparation for the 2021 draft and season.
Bio: Born on Oct. 9, 2000, in Malaeimi, a village near Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa. His father, Gabriel, became a football coach, and Penei first learned the basics of the game by practicing with his three brothers. Recognizing Penei's ability, the family moved to Utah in 2012 when Gabriel saw the potential for Penei to play in the NFL. It proved to be a smart move.
Tackle offseason roster: Dan Skipper, Taylor Decker, Matt Nelson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Tyrell Crosby.
Analyst's take: NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks: "The 2021 offensive tackle class is packed with quality prospects who have plug-and-play potential. Sewell is the headliner."
Tim Twentyman's take: A home run for Lions general manager Brad Holmes in his first draft. Sewell plays the game with "violent intentions," and he's likely to slot into the right tackle spot and solidify Detroit's offensive line for years to come. Detroit has bookend tackles with Decker and Sewell, and a Pro Bowl center in Ragnow. Suddenly, Detroit has one of the most talented offensive line groups in the NFL.
Mike O'Hara's take: I'll leave it to what ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said about the pick: "That fits from a physicality standpoint what they want to do."
One move in the draft in April -- Sewell -- gives visions of the Lions running the ball in September through December.
View photos of the Lions' 1st round pick, Penei Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft