A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Penei Sewell

Player: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon.

Pick: Round 1, 7th overall.

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 331.

Pro Day workout: 5.09 in the 40-yard dash, 28-inch vertical jump, 30 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press.

Stats: Opted out in 2020. Two-year player, 21 games and 20 starts for the Ducks. He's the first sophomore to win the Outland Trophy as the top collegiate lineman. He allowed only one sack in 1,376 snaps played, according to school stats. He played left tackle in college but worked out at right and left tackle in preparation for the 2021 draft and season.