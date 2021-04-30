MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second and third rounds

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft came and went, and the Lions selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick.
"We just couldn't be any more excited than we are about Penei (Sewell)," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said after the pick. "Just really stoked. Going through the process, we truly, we got to a point where we pretty much identified three players and he was one of those three that we would just be extremely, let's just say through the roof about.
"To be able to land him, he's going to be an integral and impactful piece to our franchise going forward for years to come."
The focus for Holmes now shifts to Day 2 and the second and third rounds, where the Lions currently have one pick in the second round and two third-round picks. Detroit still has needs at all levels on defense and on offense at wide receiver.
Day 2 of the draft begins tonight at 7 p.m. Who might the Lions be interested in? Here's a look at some of the Day 2 mock drafts from around the NFL:
Nate Davis, USA Today
Round 2: Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi
Why: Even if the passing game won't be the focal point of this offense, Detroit needs to reload at the position after losing Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. in free agency. Moore can do a lot of damage from the slot and also on jet sweeps.
Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com
Round 2: Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi
Why: The Lions need to get some more bodies into their receiver room, and Moore is a special slot talent.
Round 3: Osa Odighizuwa, edge rusher, UCLA
Why: Odighizuwa is a leverage monster on the interior. He'll create pressure from the inside for Detroit.
Round 3: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
Why: Gainwell gives the Lions a gadget option for their offense.
Gary Gramling & Connor Orr, Sports Illustrated
Round 2: Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi
Why: The Lions (rightly) didn't pass on Penei Sewell in Round 1, but they're still in desperate need of receivers. Moore can separate and plays bigger than his size in traffic. He would mesh nicely as a catch-and-run weapon for Jared Goff.
Round 3: Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest
Why: The Lions could use all the pass rush help they can get. Basham was discussed as a first-round prospect in the days leading up to the draft, breaking out in 2019 with an 11-sack season. Basham also had a stunning 18 tackles for loss in his last full season. Dan Campbell would surely appreciate Basham's high-energy, heavy-handed style.
Round 3: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
Why: The Lions look in-state for some desperately needed help on offense. Collins is big—6' 4"—and can handle himself quite well in physical situations. A kneecap biter, one might say.
Steve Muench, Scouts Inc.
Round 2: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
Why: Safety is a top-four need for the Lions, and Moehrig is the top safety in this class. He's a playmaker who shows good burst breaking on the ball and good timing breaking up passes.
Pete Fiutak, College Football News
Round 2: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
Why: This is beyond ridiculous. Moehrig is the best safety in the draft and could've gone in the top 15 with no one blinking, but he'll slide on down way too far. The Lions will put a stop to that here.
Round 3: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
Round 3: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
Alex Kay, Bleacher Report
Round 2: Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi
Round 3: Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska
Round 3: Aaron Banks, IOL, Notre Dame