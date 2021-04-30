MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second and third rounds

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft came and went, and the Lions selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick.

"We just couldn't be any more excited than we are about Penei (Sewell)," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said after the pick. "Just really stoked. Going through the process, we truly, we got to a point where we pretty much identified three players and he was one of those three that we would just be extremely, let's just say through the roof about.

"To be able to land him, he's going to be an integral and impactful piece to our franchise going forward for years to come."

The focus for Holmes now shifts to Day 2 and the second and third rounds, where the Lions currently have one pick in the second round and two third-round picks. Detroit still has needs at all levels on defense and on offense at wide receiver.

Day 2 of the draft begins tonight at 7 p.m. Who might the Lions be interested in? Here's a look at some of the Day 2 mock drafts from around the NFL:

Nate Davis, USA Today

Round 2: Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi