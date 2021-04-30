Lions draft offensive lineman Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell likes to play football with "violent intentions," and he's now bringing that physical brand of football to Detroit.
New Lions general manager Brad Holmes made a big addition to Detroit's offensive line with his first selection in the draft being the Oregon offensive tackle at No. 7.
"I'm coming each and every day ready to run through the wall," Sewell said in a conference call with reporters Thursday night after being selected by Detroit. "Do whatever it takes to accomplish my goals and the team goals. I'm willing to do whatever it takes. I'm putting everything on the line, my body, and everything else. I'm ready to sacrifice everything and anything for my goals and my dreams."
Sewell, who doesn't turn 21 until Oct. 9, said he hasn't even scratched the surface of his full potential yet.
"To be honest, I haven't even started yet," he said. "That's how I feel. The sky is the limit. I'm ready to tap into that potential and I'm ready to go to work to fulfill that dream."
Sewell opted out of the 2020 season but was the Outland Trophy Winner and Associated Press Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. He allowed just one sack combined in 2018 and 2019 in 1,376 snaps.
Sewell is arguably the best offensive tackle in this draft, and there's tremendous value getting a player like that at No. 7.
Sewell brings a physical brand of play to Detroit, which certainly seems to align with how new head coach Dan Campbell wants to play upfront and in the run game.
Sewell joins Kyle Long (No. 20 overall in 2013) and Tom Drougas (No. 22 in 1972) as the only offensive linemen from Oregon chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft since 1967. He becomes the fifth Duck selected in the top 10 since the 2013 NFL Draft.
Sewell is expected to slot into the open right tackle spot, which should really solidify Detroit's offensive line for years to come. With Taylor Decker (left tackle), Jonah Jackson (left guard), Frank Ragnow (center), Halapoulivaati Vaitai (right guard) and Sewell likely at right tackle, Detroit's offensive line will be talented, young and arguably their top position group heading into the 2021 season.
"To be a part of that room and to be able to join them is a blessing," Sewell said. "That's a lot of knowledge and a lot of years in that room, so coming in I'm going to soak it all up and be a sponge."
View photos of the Lions' 1st round pick, Penei Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft