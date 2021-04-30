Lions draft offensive lineman Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell likes to play football with "violent intentions," and he's now bringing that physical brand of football to Detroit.

New Lions general manager Brad Holmes made a big addition to Detroit's offensive line with his first selection in the draft being the Oregon offensive tackle at No. 7.

"I'm coming each and every day ready to run through the wall," Sewell said in a conference call with reporters Thursday night after being selected by Detroit. "Do whatever it takes to accomplish my goals and the team goals. I'm willing to do whatever it takes. I'm putting everything on the line, my body, and everything else. I'm ready to sacrifice everything and anything for my goals and my dreams."

Sewell, who doesn't turn 21 until Oct. 9, said he hasn't even scratched the surface of his full potential yet.

"To be honest, I haven't even started yet," he said. "That's how I feel. The sky is the limit. I'm ready to tap into that potential and I'm ready to go to work to fulfill that dream."