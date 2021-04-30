Road to the Draft

Presented by

Lions draft offensive lineman Penei Sewell

Apr 29, 2021 at 09:23 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Penei Sewell likes to play football with "violent intentions," and he's now bringing that physical brand of football to Detroit.

New Lions general manager Brad Holmes made a big addition to Detroit's offensive line with his first selection in the draft being the Oregon offensive tackle at No. 7.

"I'm coming each and every day ready to run through the wall," Sewell said in a conference call with reporters Thursday night after being selected by Detroit. "Do whatever it takes to accomplish my goals and the team goals. I'm willing to do whatever it takes. I'm putting everything on the line, my body, and everything else. I'm ready to sacrifice everything and anything for my goals and my dreams."

Sewell, who doesn't turn 21 until Oct. 9, said he hasn't even scratched the surface of his full potential yet.

"To be honest, I haven't even started yet," he said. "That's how I feel. The sky is the limit. I'm ready to tap into that potential and I'm ready to go to work to fulfill that dream."

Sewell opted out of the 2020 season but was the Outland Trophy Winner and Associated Press Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. He allowed just one sack combined in 2018 and 2019 in 1,376 snaps.

Sewell is arguably the best offensive tackle in this draft, and there's tremendous value getting a player like that at No. 7.

Sewell brings a physical brand of play to Detroit, which certainly seems to align with how new head coach Dan Campbell wants to play upfront and in the run game.

Sewell joins Kyle Long (No. 20 overall in 2013) and Tom Drougas (No. 22 in 1972) as the only offensive linemen from Oregon chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft since 1967. He becomes the fifth Duck selected in the top 10 since the 2013 NFL Draft.

Sewell is expected to slot into the open right tackle spot, which should really solidify Detroit's offensive line for years to come. With Taylor Decker (left tackle), Jonah Jackson (left guard), Frank Ragnow (center), Halapoulivaati Vaitai (right guard) and Sewell likely at right tackle, Detroit's offensive line will be talented, young and arguably their top position group heading into the 2021 season.

"To be a part of that room and to be able to join them is a blessing," Sewell said. "That's a lot of knowledge and a lot of years in that room, so coming in I'm going to soak it all up and be a sponge."

Penei Sewell photos

View photos of the Lions' 1st round pick, Penei Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on September 7, 2019 (Eric Evans Photography)
1 / 14

The Oregon Ducks take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on September 7, 2019 (Eric Evans Photography)

Eric Evans Photography 2018/Eric Evans Photography
The Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington on October 19, 2019 (Samuel Marshall/Eric Evans Photography)
2 / 14

The Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington on October 19, 2019 (Samuel Marshall/Eric Evans Photography)

Samuel Marshall/Eric Evans Photography
Oregon offensive linemen Penei Sewell (58) and Jonah Tauanu'u (76) walk off the field following the team's loss to Auburn following an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Auburn won 27-21. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
3 / 14

Oregon offensive linemen Penei Sewell (58) and Jonah Tauanu'u (76) walk off the field following the team's loss to Auburn following an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Auburn won 27-21. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Nevada's Gabriel Sewell (7) and Oregon's Penei Sewell, top center right, pose for photos with family after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
4 / 14

Nevada's Gabriel Sewell (7) and Oregon's Penei Sewell, top center right, pose for photos with family after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Chris Pietsch/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Oregon's Penei Sewell poses with Outland Trophy for being the nation's best interior lineman, in Atlanta.
5 / 14

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Oregon's Penei Sewell poses with Outland Trophy for being the nation's best interior lineman, in Atlanta.

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) looks on as Oregon plays Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas.
6 / 14

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) looks on as Oregon plays Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas.

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
The Oregon Ducks take on the California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on October 5, 2019 (Eric Evans Photography)
7 / 14

The Oregon Ducks take on the California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on October 5, 2019 (Eric Evans Photography)

Eric Evans/Eric Evans
The Oregon Ducks take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on September 7, 2019 (Eric Evans Photography)
8 / 14

The Oregon Ducks take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on September 7, 2019 (Eric Evans Photography)

Eric Evans/Eric Evans
The Oregon Ducks take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium on October 26, 2019 (Eric Evans Photography)
9 / 14

The Oregon Ducks take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium on October 26, 2019 (Eric Evans Photography)

Eric Evans/Eric Evans
The Oregon Ducks take on the Auburn Tigers in The AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on August 31, 2019 (Eric Evans Photography)
10 / 14

The Oregon Ducks take on the Auburn Tigers in The AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on August 31, 2019 (Eric Evans Photography)

Eric Evans/Eric Evans
oregon_sewell_penei
11 / 14
Eric Evans Photography 2018/Eric Evans Photography
The Oregon Ducks take on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on October 11, 2019 (Samuel Marshall/Eric Evans Photography)
12 / 14

The Oregon Ducks take on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on October 11, 2019 (Samuel Marshall/Eric Evans Photography)

Samuel Marshall/Eric Evans Photography
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert celebrates after scoring with offensive lineman Penei Sewell during second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
13 / 14

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert celebrates after scoring with offensive lineman Penei Sewell during second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, right, hugs offensive lineman Penei Sewell after their win against Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
14 / 14

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, right, hugs offensive lineman Penei Sewell after their win against Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

O'HARA: Draft board falls Lions' way in first round

Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have been on a good roll since they arrived in town together as GM and head coach of the Detroit Lions. Getting OL Penei Sewell with the seventh pick in the first round kept them rolling.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Penei Sewell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' first-round selection of offensive lineman Penei Sewell.
news

Detroitlions.com 2021 mock draft

Detroitlions.com takes a shot at predicting what the Lions will do with the 7th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Mike O'Hara hosts Media Mock Draft

You see their faces on TV and hear their voices on radio, and now you get the chance to read their picks for who the Detroit Lions will take in the first round in our annual Media Mock Draft.
news

O'HARA'S MOCK 7 4.0: The final selection

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do with the 7th pick in the first round of the 2021 draft.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Tim Twentyman takes a final look at who the experts have the Lions selecting with the 7th overall pick.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 prospects who make sense for Lions at 7

Tim Twentyman takes a final look at 5 draft prospects that make sense for the Detroit Lions at 7.
news

How to watch and follow the 2021 NFL Draft

Everything you need to know in order to follow the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Lions 2021 NFL Draft order: All rounds & picks

Check out the Detroit Lions' final order of picks in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

NFC NORTH: 2021 NFL Draft preview

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where each of the four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the draft, as well as prospects that could interest each team.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 positions of need for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the Detroit Lions' top positions of need heading into the 2021 NFL Draft.
Advertising