MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Why: Should the Lions consider a QB here? Yeah, probably, especially with both Fields and Lance on the board. But if they want to make it work with Jared Goff, they're going to need to restock the cupboard at wide receiver.

Josh Edwards, CBSSports.com: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (at No. 15 after trade w/ NE)

Why: If Detroit were able to acquire another 2022 first-round pick and still manage to pick Patrick Surtain II, it would be a home run in Brad Holmes' first draft.

Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama (at No. 9 after trade w/ Denver)

Why: After moving back, the Lions still get Waddle, who reminds new GM Brad Holmes of Brandin Cooks. Detroit gets a fourth- and sixth-round selection in this trade.

Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Why: He's the best of this class, and they have a major need. It would make a ton of sense to grab him here to help Jared Goff. Their receiver room needs a top dog.

Cody Benjamin, CBSSports.com: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (at No. 15 after trade w/ NE)

Why: After moving out of the top 10 in their swap with the Patriots, the Lions end up with the best LB in the class -- a high-upside difference-maker for the middle of Dan Campbell's overhauled defense.

Patrik Walker, CBSSports.com: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Why: The Lions would do well to consider their options of possibly trading out of this spot, but not with Slater staring them in the face. On some boards, Slater is graded higher than Sewell, and potentially generational left tackles don't just fall out of trees. They traded for Jared Goff, so now protect him, and find him weapons with the remaining picks to help set him up for success.

Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Why: The Lions sit in a great trade spot, especially if Fields goes third. Surtain and Jeff Okudah in back-to-back drafts sets the defense up for years.

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Why: Matthew Stafford was traded to the Rams, but I don't think the Lions are going after a quarterback with this pick because they're likely to give Jared Goff a try for one year. If so, Detroit will focus on its other big issues, including their receivers. Both Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones have signed elsewhere, so two new receivers are needed.

Charlie Campbell, Walter Football: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon