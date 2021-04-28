Road to the Draft

Presented by

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Apr 28, 2021 at 08:45 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Draft week is finally here, and all the projections from mock drafts over the last few months will be put to the ultimate test starting Thursday night during the NFL Draft's first round in Cleveland.

Here's one final look at what the experts think the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 7 overall pick:

Peter King, NBC Sports: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Why: First line out of rookie GM Brad Holmes' mouth if it falls this way: No way we thought Sewell would be there at seven. Taylor Decker is solid on the left side for Detroit but Tyrell Crosby, PFF's 66th-rated tackle last year, seems like a place-holder on the right side ...

King’s full mock

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Why: This could be a trade spot, with some teams picking after Detroit potentially in the market for a quarterback, but I wouldn't rule out the Lions staying put and taking a signal-caller themselves. Fields has more upside than Jared Goff.

Jeremiah’s full mock

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Why: The Lions need difference-makers on the defensive side of the ball to close the gap on their NFC North rivals. Parsons is the best defender in the draft, with sideline-to-sideline playmaking ability and explosive pass-rush skills. Plus, he is capable of covering running backs and tight ends.

Brooks’ full mock

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (at No. 9 after trade w/ Denver)

Why: The Lions would rather trade their pick to Denver than New England (or other interested parties) because they'd stay in the top 10, allowing them to select the tough linebacker new head coach Dan Campbell desires in the middle of his defense.

Reuter’s full mock

Charley Casserly, NFL.com: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Why: The Lions need to upgrade the skill positions after losing their top two wideouts in free agency.

Casserly’s full mock

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (at No. 15 after trade w/ NE)

Why: The Lions trade back and still get the guy they want. Parsons is a sideline-to-sideline 'backer who can cover and hit. Just like his kneecap-biting head coach.

Jones-Drew’s full mock

Charles Davis, NFL.com: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Why: After the Lions' receiving corps was depleted in free agency, new QB Jared Goff gets the best WR in the draft as his new go-to target.

Davis’ full mock

Related Links

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Why: I don't think there's a player on the board right now who would be a surprise for a team that has some work to do in building this roster back up. Yes, the Lions have Jared Goff, but it's his presence for the next couple years that makes this pick of Lance even more plausible ...

Lewis’ full mock

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (at No. 16 after trade w/ Arizona)

Why: The Lions could be a team that trades back not once but multiple times in this draft. With Detroit in re-build mode and with just six draft picks this year, look for GM Brad Holmes to be wheelin' and dealin' during the entire three-day exercise. Darrisaw is a former lightly recruited prospect out of prep school who has been magnificent the past few years with the Hokies.

Schrager’s full mock

Jack Borowsky, Sports Illustrated: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Why: The Lions have a lot of needs and could have easily gone with a tackle, but they need playmakers on defense. Parsons is a risky pick, but if he works out, there is no reason why he can't be the best defender in the draft.

Borowsky’s full mock

Gary Gramling, Sports Illustrated: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (at No. 13 after trade w/ LA Chargers)

Why: The only reason the two Alabama receivers are getting out of the top 10 is because the position is already so obscenely deep—across the league and in this draft class—with yet another bumper crop expected in 2022. Smith's ability to escape off the line of scrimmage and create with the ball in his hands meshes nicely with Jared Goff's skillset.

Gramling’s full mock

Nick Klopsis, Newsday: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Why: The Lions' current projected starters at wide receiver: Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams and Quintez Cephus. Williams missed all of 2020 with a torn labrum in his shoulder, and Perriman and Cephus combined for 50 catches, 854 yards and five touchdowns. DeVonta Smith won the Heisman and emerged as Mac Jones' favorite target in Alabama's high-powered offense thanks to his excellent technique and soft hands. He's a bit on the thinner side at 6-1, 175 pounds, but he plays like a much bigger receiver.

Klopsis’ full mock

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Why: Should the Lions consider a QB here? Yeah, probably, especially with both Fields and Lance on the board. But if they want to make it work with Jared Goff, they're going to need to restock the cupboard at wide receiver.

Wilson’s full mock

Josh Edwards, CBSSports.com: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (at No. 15 after trade w/ NE)

Why: If Detroit were able to acquire another 2022 first-round pick and still manage to pick Patrick Surtain II, it would be a home run in Brad Holmes' first draft.

Edwards’ full mock

Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama (at No. 9 after trade w/ Denver)

Why: After moving back, the Lions still get Waddle, who reminds new GM Brad Holmes of Brandin Cooks. Detroit gets a fourth- and sixth-round selection in this trade.

Trapasso’s full mock

Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Why: He's the best of this class, and they have a major need. It would make a ton of sense to grab him here to help Jared Goff. Their receiver room needs a top dog.

Prisco’s full mock

Cody Benjamin, CBSSports.com: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (at No. 15 after trade w/ NE)

Why: After moving out of the top 10 in their swap with the Patriots, the Lions end up with the best LB in the class -- a high-upside difference-maker for the middle of Dan Campbell's overhauled defense.

Benjamin’s full mock

Patrik Walker, CBSSports.com: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Why: The Lions would do well to consider their options of possibly trading out of this spot, but not with Slater staring them in the face. On some boards, Slater is graded higher than Sewell, and potentially generational left tackles don't just fall out of trees. They traded for Jared Goff, so now protect him, and find him weapons with the remaining picks to help set him up for success.

Walker’s full mock

Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Why: The Lions sit in a great trade spot, especially if Fields goes third. Surtain and Jeff Okudah in back-to-back drafts sets the defense up for years.

McIntyre’s full mock

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Why: Matthew Stafford was traded to the Rams, but I don't think the Lions are going after a quarterback with this pick because they're likely to give Jared Goff a try for one year. If so, Detroit will focus on its other big issues, including their receivers. Both Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones have signed elsewhere, so two new receivers are needed.

Cherepinsky’s full mock

Charlie Campbell, Walter Football: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Why: Detroit has bigger needs than offensive line help, but new general manager Brad Holmes inherited one of the least talented rosters in the NFL. The Lions could take the best player available and grab Sewell to pair with Taylor Decker. With two excellent tackles to go along some nice blockers on the inside of the line, the Lions could have the makings of perhaps the best offensive line in the NFL ...

Campbell’s full mock

Related Content

news

O'HARA'S MOCK 7 4.0: The final selection

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do with the 7th pick in the first round of the 2021 draft.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 prospects who make sense for Lions at 7

Tim Twentyman takes a final look at 5 draft prospects that make sense for the Detroit Lions at 7.
news

How to watch and follow the 2021 NFL Draft

Everything you need to know in order to follow the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Lions 2021 NFL Draft order: All rounds & picks

Check out the Detroit Lions' final order of picks in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

NFC NORTH: 2021 NFL Draft preview

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where each of the four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the draft, as well as prospects that could interest each team.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 positions of need for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the Detroit Lions' top positions of need heading into the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 running backs that could interest Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 running back prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 safeties that could interest Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 safety prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: How has the pre-draft process gone for first-year Lions GM Brad Holmes?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' pre-draft press conference.
news

Meet the Prospect: Patrick Surtain II

Get to know cornerback prospect Patrick Surtain II.
news

O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 tight ends that could interest Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 tight end prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
Advertising