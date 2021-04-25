TWENTYMAN: 5 positions of need for Lions

The NFL teams that consistently draft well year over year have a terrific understanding of how to mix best available player while also filling some needs. Teams sometimes get into trouble when they look only to draft for need, while passing up a potentially better prospect in the process.

Trusting the draft board and selecting the best available player is usually the best strategy. Teams want to come out of the draft filling some needs, but blending best talent and need is somewhat of a science the good teams always seem to master.

Here's a look at Detroit's most pressing position needs after free agency and with the draft just days away:

1. WIDE RECEIVER

The Lions lost their top two wide receivers, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr., in free agency. They signed Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Kalif Raymond and Damion Ratley in free agency, but all those signings were one-year deals. There's still a long-term need at the position. Detroit also returns Quintez Cephus, Tom Kennedy, Victor Bolden and Geronimo Allison, but only Cephus caught a pass in a game last season among that group.

The Lions could certainly stand to add a young receiver to the group and give quarterback Jared Goff an explosive youngster to grow with in Anthony Lynn's new offense. The good thing for Detroit and all receiver-needy teams is this is a terrific receiver class in the draft this year. If the Lions opt to select one at No. 7, they could potentially choose from Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. Those three are at the top of the class.

If the Lions opt to address the position on Day 2 and beyond, they'll still have a ton of terrific options. The Athletic's Dane Brugler has a first or second-round grades on 12 receivers in this class. Some names that could interest the Lions on Day 2 include: Rashod Bateman, Elijah Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., Rondale Moore, Amari Rodgers, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tylan Wallace and others.