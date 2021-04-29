Detroitlions.com 2021 mock draft

Road to the Draft

The big day is finally here. The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. EDT.

What are the Lions going to do with the 7th pick? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Offensive tackle Penei Sewell

Being able to select arguably the best offensive tackle in the draft at No. 7 would be a home run for Brad Holmes and the Lions. Sewell is a plug-and-play guy for Detroit at right tackle, and his addition would mean the Lions have bookend tackles for the foreseeable future with Taylor Decker at left tackle. There aren't a lot of 6-foot-4, 331-pound human beings walking the earth who like to play the game with 'violent intentions.'

Mike O'Hara: Offensive tackle

Offensive tackle is my position pick for the Lions at No. 7, and I'm not locked in on one player. My first choice is Penei Sewell of Oregon. If he's gone -- and my best guess is that he will go to the Bengals at No. 5 -- my next option is Rashawn Slater of Northwestern. Slater is an outstanding athlete who can play guard or right tackle.

Either one -- Sewell or Slater -- would help upgrade a good offensive line to borderline elite status.

Tori Petry: Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

I like the idea of the Lions rounding out their offensive line with OT Penei Sewell, but I'm doubtful he'll be available at pick No. 7. With Sewell off the board (in my mind), I think the Lions turn to arguably the top wide receiver in this draft class to step in as their clear WR1. Detroit lost Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. in free agency and need an explosive big play threat to take over in Anthony Lynn's offense, and Chase will be exactly that.

Editor's Pick: Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

He might not make it to No. 7, but I hope he does. If not, trading down would be my next choice.

