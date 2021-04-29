Detroitlions.com 2021 mock draft

The big day is finally here. The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. EDT.

What are the Lions going to do with the 7th pick? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Offensive tackle Penei Sewell

Being able to select arguably the best offensive tackle in the draft at No. 7 would be a home run for Brad Holmes and the Lions. Sewell is a plug-and-play guy for Detroit at right tackle, and his addition would mean the Lions have bookend tackles for the foreseeable future with Taylor Decker at left tackle. There aren't a lot of 6-foot-4, 331-pound human beings walking the earth who like to play the game with 'violent intentions.'

Mike O'Hara: Offensive tackle

Offensive tackle is my position pick for the Lions at No. 7, and I'm not locked in on one player. My first choice is Penei Sewell of Oregon. If he's gone -- and my best guess is that he will go to the Bengals at No. 5 -- my next option is Rashawn Slater of Northwestern. Slater is an outstanding athlete who can play guard or right tackle.