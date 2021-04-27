TWENTYMAN: 5 prospects who make sense for Lions at 7

2. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Sewell says he plays the game with violent intentions, which is great for an offensive tackle. He plays with a toughness and edge, but doesn't lose fundamentally sound play in the process. Sewell allowed just one sack over the last two seasons playing left tackle (over 1,300 snaps).

The Lions have one starting spot open at right tackle, which would make Sewell an ideal selection at No. 7, not only in terms of value, but need as well.

Drafting the best offensive tackle in this class at No. 7 would solidify Detroit's offensive line for years to come and make it one of their most talented and deep position groups. Detroit could potentially have one of the better offensive lines in the league with the addition of Sewell.

3. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Some may look at Pitts and wonder why the team would select another tight end in the top 10 after taking T.J. Hockenson at No. 8 in 2019, but Pitts is a special prospect. He measures in at nearly 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, but ran the 40 at his pro day in 4.44 seconds. He also has an amazing 83-inch wing span.

Pitts recorded 12 touchdowns in eight games this past season, earning the highest pass-catching grade Pro Football Focus has ever given out. Of his 12 touchdowns last season, five came with him playing as an in-line tight end, three when played in the slot and four when he was lined up wide as a receiver. Think of Pitts as an offensive weapon and mismatch. ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky described Pitts as an information giver for an offense. He's a weapon teams can move around, and see how the defense matches with him, which gives insight into what coverage the defense is in.