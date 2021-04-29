Mike O'Hara hosts Media Mock Draft

Ken Brown, WJR-AM 760, Mitch Albom Show

Dream pick: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon. Even though I'm not an opt out fan.

Reality pick: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech. Lions trade down with Philadelphia at 12. Lions grab Darrisaw and pick up the conditional first-round pick next year that Philly got from Indy, plus a third-rounder this year.

Matt Shepard, Tigers TV play by play

Dream pick: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson: If there were a stud pass rusher, I'd take him, but that doesn't appear to be the case. In an ideal scenario I'd take Lawrence. He has the makings of a franchise quarterback.

Reality pick: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU. Ask friends to name any Lions wide receiver. You'll get crickets. I'd love to see the Lions draft Chase. Remember, in 2019 he set SEC single-season records for yards and TDs. He has great hands, runs great routes, is a strong blocker and fits any scheme.

Mike Stone, morning co-host 97.1 The Ticket

Dream pick: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon. With Decker and Sewell, Jared Goff and future quarterbacks do not have to worry about being knocked on their butts the rest of this decade.

Reality pick: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State: The Lions' braintrust knows there is a chance Parsons can be an All-Pro. There are tons of good receivers and offensive linemen to be secured in future rounds.

Tony Ortiz, morning sports anchor WWJ-950 AM and 97.1-The Ticket

Dream pick: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida. Every time I see a workout, or any video from his time with the Gators, I get that same feeling that I had when I saw Calvin Johnson in college. Here's a guy, who - with the right coaching - can be a dominant offensive player for years. He's potentially the playmaker that the Lions haven't had since Johnson retired.

Reality pick: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon. While Pitts and LSU's Ja'Marr Chase would fit the Lions' needs the best, I don't expect either to be on the board when the Lions pick at #7. That gives them a chance to improve the offensive line with Sewell.

Steve Courtney, WJR-760 AM sports host

Dream pick: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon. The Lions must secure right tackle on the OL. This dude has the ability to do that, and perhaps assist in establishing a consistent run game the Lions have lacked since ... YOU KNOW.

Reality pick: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama. The Lions need to restock the WR position for sure. This will be a welcome addition, especially if your name is Jared Goff!!!

Nick Roddy, WJR-760 AM producer

Dream pick: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida. Pitts would give the Lions an elite playmaker, something they don't have on the roster now. As good as T.J. Hockenson has been, hybrid TE/WRs like Pitts are invaluable to NFL offenses.