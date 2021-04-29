Mike O'Hara hosts Media Mock Draft

Put away your remotes, and don't worry about spinning the radio dials to find out what our local media members think the Detroit Lions should do with their first-round pick in the draft Thursday night.
We have brought them together again in our annual Media Mock draft to give you their dream picks and reality picks for the Lions.
Following are their picks. And as usual, in some cases it's hard to tell their dreams from reality.
Dan Miller, Detroit Lions play by play, FOX 2 Sports director
Dream pick: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon. For the Lions, there will be a few guys who make sense at No. 7. I'm taking a trade off the table for the purposes of this exercise. Moving forward with Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Sewell would put them in great shape on the offensive line.
Reality pick: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama. I'm interested in seeing what the Falcons do at No. 4. I'm guessing that three quarterbacks go and then Kyle Pitts, Ja'Marr Chase and Sewell in some order. If they're all off the board, I'd go with Waddle. Honorable mention to Micah Parsons and Rashawn Slater. (If I mention their names, I can claim victory with O'Hara for the next year.)
Devin Scillian, WDIV-Channel 4 news anchor
Dream pick: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU. Such a tricky year, picking seventh. The Lions need defense, and (of course) the top players are on the other side of the ball. If Brad Holmes is in the market for a quarterback, it means he played this much, MUCH, closer than the previous regime. My hunch is he is happy with Jared Goff. If Chase is on the board, how can you pass on him?
Reality pick: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State. Trade down five to eight spots with a quarterback-hungry team and end up with a solid receiver or Parsons and then an extra pick or two. An extra pick, plus Parsons, would be an A in my book.
Jennifer Hammond, FOX 2 reporter, host
Dream pick: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU. When the need is great, how can you not want this guy?
He's a physical playmaker and deep treat. Think Calvin: 2.0. He can change the game and win matchups, which is what Holmes and Campbell want.
Reality pick: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon. GMs love him, and coaches love building in the trenches.
Dan Dickerson, Tigers radio play by play
Dream pick: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson. Put together some kind of ridiculous package. Include another former 1/1 QB in Jared Goff. Sprinkle in a few draft picks and include some Ford stock. Do whatever it takes to get that number one pick to draft Trevor Lawrence. I love having a star QB. I love knowing in all the years Matthew Stafford was here that the Lions were never out of the game, as long as there were at least a few seconds left to work with. There is nothing more exciting than having a franchise quarterback who can make plays. Lawrence is going to be good for a long time. Get him.
Reality pick: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State.
Actually, I'm good with Goff. Those numbers in his first two seasons weren't a mirage. Give him some talent to work with, and I think he can put up good numbers again. Build a good defense -- a physical, punishing defense that puts pressure on the quarterback. Let's get a playmaker, and I don't see a better one available than Micah Parsons.
Rico Beard, Host the Valenti Show with Rico, 97.1-The Ticket
Dream pick: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State. Lance would be the perfect pick for the Lions at No. 7. He has the potential to be the quarterback of the future, but you don't have to rush him to the field this season. His style -- mobile, athletic QB with a big arm -- fits the direction the NFL is going in.
Reality pick: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State. I believe many teams will have many teams interested in pick No. 7. When the dust settles, the Lions will take Parsons. Parsons is a linebacker who can not only rush and cover sideline to sideline, but he can also add to the pass rush.
Ken Brown, WJR-AM 760, Mitch Albom Show
Dream pick: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon. Even though I'm not an opt out fan.
Reality pick: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech. Lions trade down with Philadelphia at 12. Lions grab Darrisaw and pick up the conditional first-round pick next year that Philly got from Indy, plus a third-rounder this year.
Matt Shepard, Tigers TV play by play
Dream pick: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson: If there were a stud pass rusher, I'd take him, but that doesn't appear to be the case. In an ideal scenario I'd take Lawrence. He has the makings of a franchise quarterback.
Reality pick: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU. Ask friends to name any Lions wide receiver. You'll get crickets. I'd love to see the Lions draft Chase. Remember, in 2019 he set SEC single-season records for yards and TDs. He has great hands, runs great routes, is a strong blocker and fits any scheme.
Mike Stone, morning co-host 97.1 The Ticket
Dream pick: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon. With Decker and Sewell, Jared Goff and future quarterbacks do not have to worry about being knocked on their butts the rest of this decade.
Reality pick: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State: The Lions' braintrust knows there is a chance Parsons can be an All-Pro. There are tons of good receivers and offensive linemen to be secured in future rounds.
Tony Ortiz, morning sports anchor WWJ-950 AM and 97.1-The Ticket
Dream pick: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida. Every time I see a workout, or any video from his time with the Gators, I get that same feeling that I had when I saw Calvin Johnson in college. Here's a guy, who - with the right coaching - can be a dominant offensive player for years. He's potentially the playmaker that the Lions haven't had since Johnson retired.
Reality pick: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon. While Pitts and LSU's Ja'Marr Chase would fit the Lions' needs the best, I don't expect either to be on the board when the Lions pick at #7. That gives them a chance to improve the offensive line with Sewell.
Steve Courtney, WJR-760 AM sports host
Dream pick: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon. The Lions must secure right tackle on the OL. This dude has the ability to do that, and perhaps assist in establishing a consistent run game the Lions have lacked since ... YOU KNOW.
Reality pick: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama. The Lions need to restock the WR position for sure. This will be a welcome addition, especially if your name is Jared Goff!!!
Nick Roddy, WJR-760 AM producer
Dream pick: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida. Pitts would give the Lions an elite playmaker, something they don't have on the roster now. As good as T.J. Hockenson has been, hybrid TE/WRs like Pitts are invaluable to NFL offenses.
Reality pick: OT Rashawn Slater. The Lions aren't one wide receiver away from competing right now, so they'll take the best lineman available. Slater can fill the void at right tackle or right guard, and solidify the offensive line for the next five years with Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson.
Scott "Gator" Anderson, morning co-host 97.1--The Ticket
Dream pick: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon. The dream scenario is to stay at No. 7 and select Sewell to solidify the offensive line. He's likely to be gone by that point. Like most fans, we'd like to see them trade back and acquire more draft capital. The pick at 7 should be coveted by many teams looking to move up for the fourth or fifth quarterback.
Reality pick: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern. If the Lions are "stuck" at 7, I like the versatile Slater. It ain't sexy, but building the line into a position of strength is huge for a team that wants to run the football and protect the quarterback.
Doug Karsch, morning co-host 97.1--The Ticket
Reality Pick: OT Penei Sewel, Oregon. The Lions have "Help Wanted" signs hung up on the door of just about every position group. It doesn't take Zip-Recruiter to figure out this is the year to take the "best player available" at #7. That player is Sewell.
The Lions will have an identity offensively and something we haven't seen in decades -- the makings of a GREAT offensive line.
Ryan Ermani, Anchor/host FOX 2
Dream pick: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon. Protect the quarterback and run the football. The Lions ranked 30th in running the ball last season. For Jared Goff to be successful, he absolutely has to have a reliable run game.
Reality pick: See above. I know a lot of people are projecting a wide receiver here, and the Lions need help at the position. Keep in mind, the Lions had a HOF receiver in Calvin Johnson, and how many playoff wins did that bring. Look for a WR later.
Jeff Risdon, Managing Editor Lions Wire
Dream pick: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State. Can't look past a potential elite franchise QB.
Reality pick: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon. Easy to see the new regime building from the trenches.