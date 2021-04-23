KEY QUESTIONS: How has the pre-draft process gone for first-year Lions GM Brad Holmes?

Brad Holmes will conduct his first NFL Draft as the general manager of the Detroit Lions next week. Holmes held a pre-draft press conference with reporters on Friday.

Here are the key questions from that session:

What was difficult about this year's pre-draft process, and what if anything was advantageous about the process?

Holmes spent the previous nine seasons working under Rams GM Les Snead, and one thing Holmes said he learned from Snead is that often the answers about a player are on his film. With February's NFL Scouting Combine cancelled due to the pandemic, Holmes said it was advantageous for him just being able to trust the film. Holmes said that's probably the scout in him.

One of the difficulties with the process, according to Holmes, was a lesser amount of exposure to players in a live setting. The pro days were restrictive in terms of how many team staff members could attend. Holmes said they had to be pretty strategic with who would attend which pro day, and that was difficult at times.

Does Holmes like his options of players at pick No. 7?

"At seven we do have a cluster of players that we're comfortable with picking," he said.

If the Lions stay at No. 7, Holmes is confident he can get a talented football player who would be a sound investment he'd have no doubts about.