O'HARA'S MOCK 7 4.0: The final selection

Mock 7 4.0, my fourth and final mock draft, comes with options in projecting who the Detroit Lions will take with the seventh pick in Thursday night's first round.

In his pre-draft press conference, general manager Brad Holmes referred to a "cluster" of players he would be comfortable with at No. 7.

That's a good thing for the Lions, and it adds to their options -- whether it's who they draft or if they decide to trade down from No. 7.

Following is my Mock 7 4.0. Unlike previous drafts, no trades are allowed, but there are references to teams that could be willing to deal. That includes the Lions.

The picks are what I expect the teams to do, even though I might disagree with them.

As always, feel free to disagree. And keep one thing in mind: The draft doesn't end after the first round. There are six more rounds -- two Friday and four Saturday.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

Pick: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson.