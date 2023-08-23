Montgomery talks Lions scrimmage, running back room & more

David Montgomery likes the give and take of practice.
The veteran running back prefers hitting defenders than being hit, but both are important parts of his workouts that prepare him for the start of the Detroit Lions' season.
Montgomery was on both sides of the action Tuesday in a spirited practice with pads.
It wasn't the same as being in a game, but it was close.
View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
"It's as close as you can be," Montgomery said after practice. "We were tackling. Coach (Dan Campbell) did a great job of giving us quarters. We had halftime.
"Just being able to simulate that was as close as we can get. The defense kind of gave it to us a little today."
Montgomery is an important part of the Lions' new running back duo along with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. Montgomery came to the Lions as a free agent after four seasons with the Chicago Bears. Gibbs was drafted 12th overall in the first round.
"I think we're going to be lethal," Montgomery said. "We're going to be deadly."
At 5-11 and 224 pounds, Montgomery has the ability to run with power and be elusive in the open field.
"Every day he gets more and more comfortable with what we're doing," head coach Dan Campbell said.
Montgomery wanted to make sure that his comments about contact were not misunderstood.
"It's not as much about me getting hit," he said. "It's me hitting somebody. Let me rephrase that. It's just to wake up a little bit."
Montgomery likes the depth the Lions have at running back with Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson and others competing for roster spots.
"Those guys are making it hard for the guys up on top to make the decision on who's going to be here and who's not," Montgomery said.
"We're all competing in that room."