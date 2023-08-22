O'HARA: What we learned from preseason Week 2

Houston: It's been a quiet training camp for Houston, which is unusual considering what he accomplished in his rookie season.

A sixth-round pick from Jackson State, Houston played seven games and had eight sacks.

Against Jacksonville he had six tackles, a sack, four tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

He accomplished that in 36 snaps.

Catching on: Rookie wide receiver Chase Cota of Oregon is chasing a job, as his name implies. He had four catches for 60 yards in the first preseason game vs. the Giants, but only two catches for nine yards vs. the Jaguars as the entire offense cratered.

One catch was for a one-yard TD when he got wide open in the end zone to take a pass from quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

"There was a bunch of crossing stuff," Cota said, describing his route on the TD. "As long as I could keep hidden back there (in the end zone), I could come through Scot-free."

The clock is ticking down for Cota in competition for a roster spot with Dylan Drummond of Eastern Michigan and others.