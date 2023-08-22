NOTEBOOK: Offense misses St. Brown in Tuesday's scrimmage

St. Brown has reached that status and playmaking ability that's similar to watching the Bengals' offense without Ja'Marr Chase or the Vikings when they don't have Justin Jefferson. It's just different. Defenses play them different and those players just have a unique ability to make a big play when their offense needs it most.

The good news for Detroit is it doesn't appear the Lions will be without St. Brown for too much longer. He said he was 'OK' coming off the practice field Tuesday. That after running, cutting and working with trainers off to the side of practice, and after he caught his 202 passes from the jugs machine of course.

"Yeah, he's doing good," head coach Dan Campbell said of St. Brown before Tuesday's practice. "He's doing good. I mean we weren't going to play him in Carolina, but he's doing great."