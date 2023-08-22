TIM AND MIKE: August 22 practice observations

Defensive day: The Lions held an inter-squad full-contact scrimmage Tuesday as the team gets ready for their preseason finale Friday in Carolina. It was a great day of work for the starters as the No. 1 offense faced off against the No. 1 defense. The second-team offense went against the second-team defense and that's about as far down the roster as the scrimmage went. The defense won the day by a score of 63-27, earning points for stops and turnovers. – Tim Twentyman

Five who impressed: Who were five players who stood out to me during Tuesday's scrimmage? Running back David Montgomery, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, defensive back Brian Branch, linebacker Jack Campbell and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Montgomery and Gibbs had the two lone touchdowns for the first-team offense. Branch, Campbell and Reeves-Maybin were all over the field for the defense. Branch ended the scrimmage with an interception right after making a key stop on a third and short run. His play since arriving in Allen Park has people pretty excited about his potential in this defense. – Tim Twentyman