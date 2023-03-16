Montgomery excited to be a part of the Lions' offense

After playing against the Detroit Lions for four years with the Chicago Bears, running back David Montgomery wanted to sign with the Lions because of what he saw in them last year.

The Lions' high-powered offense, and the energy they showed in compiling an 8-2 record in the last 10 games – with two of those wins over the Bears – influenced Montgomery when he decided to sign a contract with the Lions.

"To come here and play with a team that's started something crazy ... I'm blessed," Montgomery said. "I'm very, very excited to be in an offense that is so powerful and dynamic.