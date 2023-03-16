Montgomery excited to be a part of the Lions' offense

Mar 16, 2023 at 05:05 PM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

After playing against the Detroit Lions for four years with the Chicago Bears, running back David Montgomery wanted to sign with the Lions because of what he saw in them last year.

The Lions' high-powered offense, and the energy they showed in compiling an 8-2 record in the last 10 games – with two of those wins over the Bears – influenced Montgomery when he decided to sign a contract with the Lions.

"To come here and play with a team that's started something crazy ... I'm blessed," Montgomery said. "I'm very, very excited to be in an offense that is so powerful and dynamic.

"I'm excited to be a part of it."

Montgomery has been a productive, durable player. He missed only six games in four seasons with the Bears, playing 60 of 66 games with 51 starts.

His combination of receiving and rushing skills allowed him to gain more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in all four of his seasons with the Bears.

Those traits are something offensive coordinator Ben Johnson can use to expand a diverse offense that is already one of the league's best.

In 2020 Montgomery set personal bests rushing with 1,070 yards and eight TDs, and in receiving with 54 receptions for 434 yards and two TDs.

For his four seasons in Chicago he has 3,609 yards rushing and 1,240 receiving. That's an average of 1,212.3 yards from scrimmage per season.

Montgomery looks forward to playing behind the Lions' offensive line.

"They've got those three Pro Bowlers on the line," he said, referring to center Frank Ragnow, guard Jonah Jackson and tackle Penei Sewell.

"They have high expectations for themselves. I have high expectations for myself."

