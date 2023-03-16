Lions re-sign CB Will Harris

Mar 16, 2023 at 09:01 AM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed CB Will Harris. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Harris transitioned from safety to cornerback in 2022 and appeared in 15 games (10 starts), posting 53 total tackles, four pass defenses, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Originally selected by Detroit in the third round (81st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boston College, Harris has appeared in 64-career games (38 starts) and has recorded 213 total tackles, 12 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sack, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Will Harris photos

View photos of Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris.

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 15

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 15

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 15

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising