Lions re-sign CB Will Harris

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed CB Will Harris. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Harris transitioned from safety to cornerback in 2022 and appeared in 15 games (10 starts), posting 53 total tackles, four pass defenses, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Originally selected by Detroit in the third round (81st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boston College, Harris has appeared in 64-career games (38 starts) and has recorded 213 total tackles, 12 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sack, one fumble recovery and one interception.
