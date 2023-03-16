Lions sign unrestricted free agent RB David Montgomery

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent RB David Montgomery. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Montgomery comes to Detroit after spending the first four seasons (2019-22) of his career with the Chicago Bears, who selected him in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. In the 2022 season, he rushed 201 times for 801 yards (4.0 avg.) and five touchdowns, and added 34 receptions for 316 yards (9.3 avg.) and one score.