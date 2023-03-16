Lions sign unrestricted free agent RB David Montgomery

Mar 16, 2023 at 02:31 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent RB David Montgomery. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Montgomery comes to Detroit after spending the first four seasons (2019-22) of his career with the Chicago Bears, who selected him in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. In the 2022 season, he rushed 201 times for 801 yards (4.0 avg.) and five touchdowns, and added 34 receptions for 316 yards (9.3 avg.) and one score.

He has produced at least six touchdowns and 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of the first four seasons of his career, and in 60-career games (51 starts), he has 915 rushes for 3,609 yards (3.9 avg.) and 26 touchdowns along with 155 receptions for 1,240 yards (8.0 avg.) and four touchdowns.

David Montgomery photos

View photos of new Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery.

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. The Bears won 19-10. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) celebrates after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs against Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs against the Dallas Cowboy during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) prepares to make the catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) makes a catch as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) makes a catch from quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery, left, runs past Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. The Vikings won 29-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes the ball to running back David Montgomery (32) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the ball against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 27-24. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
