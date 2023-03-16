Lions were quick to identify Sutton as a free agency fit

Sutton posted the best season of his six-year career in 2022, recording a career-high three interceptions and breaking up 15 passes, tied for the fifth most in the NFL last season.

He now becomes a veteran voice in what's still a pretty young Lions secondary, joining Jeff Okudah, Jerry Jacobs, Will Harris and Tracy Walker. This secondary needs to take a big leap forward in production for this defense to take the next step, and Sutton is expected to help make that happen.