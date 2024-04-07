 Skip to main content
Advertising

Road to the Draft

Presented by

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Experts divided on Lions' pick as draft nears

Apr 07, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The calendar has flipped over to April and that means the NFL Draft in Detroit is fast approaching.

Who are the popular picks for the Lions in the most recent round of mock drafts? Let's find out:

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Why: DeJean is a unique addition for the Lions, possessing the size, speed and toughness to compete for a starting spot as either a cornerback or a safety.

Zierlein’s full mock

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

Why: The Lions need to find a complementary pass rusher to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Robinson is a freak athlete with exceptional first-step quickness.

Brooks’ full mock

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Trading out of the first round with Carolina. Carolina selects Texas WR Xavier Worthy at No. 29

Why: If the Panthers are willing to fork over a fourth-rounder (which Detroit currently lacks) to move up from early in Round 2, they could snag the draft's best speedball in this range.

Edholm’s full mock

Meet the Prospect: Chop Robinson

View photos of NFL prospect Chop Robinson.

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
1 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pass rushes against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
2 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pass rushes against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 15

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
4 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) tackles Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
5 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) tackles Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 15

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 15

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) celebrates with cornerback Kalen King (4) after forcing Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) to fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
8 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) celebrates with cornerback Kalen King (4) after forcing Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) to fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
9 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) rushes against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
10 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) rushes against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 15

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) rushes against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
12 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) rushes against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) forces a fumble by Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
13 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) forces a fumble by Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 15

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pressures Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
15 / 15

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pressures Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Charles Davis, NFL.com: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Why: Fiske has enjoyed one of the best offseasons of any prospect in this year's draft and he fits exactly what Detroit values in a player.

Davis’ full mock

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri (No. 29)

Why: Robinson displayed his versatility in Missouri's scheme last year, often standing up at 285 pounds. The Lions would likely use him in a similar fashion across from Aidan Hutchinson.

Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (No. 61)

Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State (No. 73)

Reuter’s full mock

Field Yates, ESPN: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa (No. 29)

Why: DeJean would join former Iowa teammate (and 2023 first-rounder) Jack Campbell in Detroit and provide a boost to the Lions' secondary. He's springy with exceptional man coverage skills and on-ball production (seven INTs over the past two years).

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington (No. 61)

Why: The Lions could certainly consider an edge defender at this point, but the draft's overall depth at that position is not great. Receiver feels like a potential hole opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown, especially after Josh Reynolds signed with Denver. Polk isn't a burner (4.53 in the 40 at the combine), but he has an excellent catch radius and is tough. He finished 2023 with 1,159 receiving yards.

Yates’ full mock

Related Links

Matt Miller, ESPN: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State (No. 29)

Why: Robinson has electric speed (4.48 in the 40) and first-step quickness, getting on offensive tackles right off the snap. His production in college was limited -- just four sacks last season -- but this is a bet on his burst and potential. I like his skill set opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon (No. 61)

Why: One persistent rumor this offseason: The Lions are doing work on the receiver class. Franklin is a speedster with vertical route expertise, and he would play perfectly opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown and alongside fellow sprinter Jameson Williams. The 6-2, 176-pounder ran a 4.41 at the combine, and that speed shows up on tape when he's running past defenders.

Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State (No. 73)

Why: Hicks is versatile and a big-time hitter when coming downhill. He is a Kyle Dugger-style strong safety at 211 pounds, making 160 tackles over the past two seasons.

Sataoa Laumea, G, Utah (No. 164)

Jowon Briggs, DT, Cincinnati (No. 205)

Jalen Coker, WR, Holy Cross (No. 249)

Miller’s full mock

2024 NFL Draft preview: Wide receiver

View photos of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker (1) scores a touchdown on a 65-yard pass play during the first half of an NCAA football game against Baylor on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
1 / 36

Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker (1) scores a touchdown on a 65-yard pass play during the first half of an NCAA football game against Baylor on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker (1) breaks away from Baylor cornerback Tevin Williams III, left, after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
2 / 36

Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker (1) breaks away from Baylor cornerback Tevin Williams III, left, after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) grabs a touchdown reception against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
3 / 36

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) grabs a touchdown reception against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) steps out of an attempted tackle by Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) before scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
4 / 36

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) steps out of an attempted tackle by Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) before scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs past Florida linebacker Scooby Williams, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
5 / 36

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs past Florida linebacker Scooby Williams, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs for a touchdown after a catch against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
6 / 36

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs for a touchdown after a catch against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 36

Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley, right, runs after a catch as Ohio State defensive back Jordan Hancock defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
8 / 36

Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley, right, runs after a catch as Ohio State defensive back Jordan Hancock defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
9 / 36

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) carries a reception for a touchdown against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)
10 / 36

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) carries a reception for a touchdown against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

Mark Ylen/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
11 / 36

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
12 / 36

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs up the sideline for a first down past Kentucky defensive back Jordan Lovett (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
13 / 36

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs up the sideline for a first down past Kentucky defensive back Jordan Lovett (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
14 / 36

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) dives for a touchdown past Florida State defensive back Quindarrius Jones (16) in the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
15 / 36

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) dives for a touchdown past Florida State defensive back Quindarrius Jones (16) in the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs against Florida after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
16 / 36

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs against Florida after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) makes a touchdown catch against Texas during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
17 / 36

Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) makes a touchdown catch against Texas during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan runs against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
18 / 36

Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan runs against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a route during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
19 / 36

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a route during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs past Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
20 / 36

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs past Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) crosses the goal line for a touchdown on a pass reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
21 / 36

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) crosses the goal line for a touchdown on a pass reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) pulls in a touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. LSU won 62-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
22 / 36

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) pulls in a touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. LSU won 62-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Utah cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
23 / 36

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Utah cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, left, stiff-arms Southern California linebacker Mason Cobb during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
24 / 36

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, left, stiff-arms Southern California linebacker Mason Cobb during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) tires to get past Vanderbilt cornerback Trudell Berry (30) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
25 / 36

Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) tires to get past Vanderbilt cornerback Trudell Berry (30) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
26 / 36

Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk runs against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
27 / 36

Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk runs against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) plays against Texas during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
28 / 36

Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) plays against Texas during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) carries in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. LSU won 42-30. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
29 / 36

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) carries in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. LSU won 42-30. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) breaks away from Grambling State for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
30 / 36

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) breaks away from Grambling State for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) catches a pass while covered by Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
31 / 36

North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) catches a pass while covered by Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) runs for a touchdown following a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
32 / 36

North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) runs for a touchdown following a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) makes a leaping catch during the second half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
33 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) makes a leaping catch during the second half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates a first-down reception against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
34 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates a first-down reception against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas' Xavier Worthy (1) avoids a tackle by Texas Tech Henry Teeter during a punt return in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
35 / 36

Texas' Xavier Worthy (1) avoids a tackle by Texas Tech Henry Teeter during a punt return in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch while covered by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
36 / 36

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch while covered by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

Why: Latu has great get-off speed and fundamentals. He had 23.5 sacks in his two seasons with UCLA, and the biggest question about him at this point will be medical-related. Latu suffered a neck injury at Washington that forced him to medically retire in 2020 before transferring and returning to the field two years later. But the skill and production are absolutely there.

Tannenbaum’s full mock

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Why: McKinstry is a pro-ready perimeter cornerback from Alabama. The Lions like prospects from marquee programs with serious production. McKinstry checks those boxes.

Trapasso’s full mock

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri

Why: Darius Robinson quietly had a dominant season for the Tigers, and followed that up with a not-so-quiet Senior Bowl week, where he showed he can play both as an edge rusher or kick inside. I don't care that he ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash at the combine; he's 6-foot-5, 285 pounds with 34.5-inch arms and a 35-inch vertical.

Wilson’s full mock

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Why: The Lions could stand to improve the back end of their defense, which they do here with Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Stackpole’s full mock

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

Why: Detroit is loaded with talent and depth along its defensive line after adding defensive tackle DJ Reader and now Robinson to go along with Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and Josh Paschal.

Edwards’ full mock

Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri

Why: They signed Marcus Davenport in free agency to a one-year deal, but they need more help. Darius Robinson could be a major steal in this spot playing opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Prisco’s full mock

Arjun Menon, Pro Football Focus: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Why: In a man-heavy scheme like Detroit's, Tampa's physicality and ability to force incompletions are a good fit.

Menon’s full mock

Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Why: They grabbed Carlton Davis in free agency, but his play over the last two seasons has been down a bit from when they won the Super Bowl.

McIntyre’s full mock

2024 NFL Draft preview: Cornerback

View photos of the top cornerback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (7) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)
1 / 26

Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (7) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (7) takes up his position during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 36-7. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
2 / 26

Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (7) takes up his position during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 36-7. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) defends Mississippi State wide receiver Jaden Walley (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
3 / 26

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) defends Mississippi State wide receiver Jaden Walley (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) intercepts the ball on an NCAA college football game's final play, sealing a win over Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) looks on. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
4 / 26

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) intercepts the ball on an NCAA college football game's final play, sealing a win over Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) looks on. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) returns a punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)
5 / 26

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) returns a punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
6 / 26

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) defends during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
7 / 26

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) defends during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) waits for the snap against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
8 / 26

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) waits for the snap against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones (1) celebrates his interception against Georgia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. Boston College won 38-23. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
9 / 26

Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones (1) celebrates his interception against Georgia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. Boston College won 38-23. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 26

Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
11 / 26

Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 26

Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) awaits the snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
13 / 26

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) awaits the snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) sets up for a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
14 / 26

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) sets up for a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers defensive back Max Melton plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
15 / 26

Rutgers defensive back Max Melton plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers defensive back Max Melton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 26

Rutgers defensive back Max Melton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
17 / 26

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo defensive back Quinyon Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 26

Toledo defensive back Quinyon Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) tackles Akron wide receiver Jasaiah Gathings (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
19 / 26

Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) tackles Akron wide receiver Jasaiah Gathings (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
20 / 26

Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 26

Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr., left, and Jayden Jernigan (0) celebrate a defensive stop against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
22 / 26

Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr., left, and Jayden Jernigan (0) celebrate a defensive stop against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
23 / 26

Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 20-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
24 / 26

Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 20-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) defends against Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
25 / 26

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) defends against Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) looks on against Florida State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
26 / 26

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) looks on against Florida State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Rob Rang, Fox Sports: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Why: Rakestraw won't earn first-round grades from every NFL team, but he plays with the degree of physicality that head coach Dan Campbell requires.

Rang’s full mock

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

Why: The Lions added some defensive line help for Aidan Hutchinson in free agency, including former Saints pass rusher Marcus Davenport. Robinson can be more of a regular with his array of moves as his nickname would suggest.

Iyer’s full mock

Tyler Forness, Sporting News: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Why: The Lions' biggest issue is generating a pass rush outside of Aidan Hutchinson. That gets solved here as they luck out on a falling Verse. A speed-to-power rusher, Verse has the strength and athleticism to thrive in Aaron Glenn's defense.

Forness’ full mock

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Why: The Lions' pass defense was horrendous last season. DeJean provides a boost as a corner who can play man-to-man and is a ballhawk in zone coverage. He also provides return ability on special teams.

Jones-Drew’s full mock

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Why: With a game much more advanced than what one would find from any of his peers, Latu boasts a skill set and consistency that should help him win over Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell if he slides.

Middlehurst-Schwartz’s full mock

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 edge rushers that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 edge rusher prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

Meet the Prospect: Jackson Powers-Johnson

Get to know offensive line prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson. 
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 wide receivers that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 wide receiver prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

Late first-round pick won't change Lions' draft strategy

The Detroit Lions are staying consistent with their draft strategy despite having only a late first-round pick for the first time in Brad Holmes' tenure as GM.
news

Meet the Prospect: Cooper DeJean

Get to know cornerback prospect Cooper DeJean. 
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 cornerbacks that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 cornerback prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Xavier Worthy

Get to know wide receiver prospect Xavier Worthy.
news

TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 3.0: Post-free agency predictions

Tim Twentyman predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Nate Wiggins

Get to know cornerback prospect Nate Wiggins. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Chop Robinson

Get to know edge rusher prospect Chop Robinson. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Kool-Aid McKinstry

Get to know cornerback prospect Kool-Aid McKinstry. 
Advertising