MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Experts divided on Lions' pick as draft nears

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

Why: Latu has great get-off speed and fundamentals. He had 23.5 sacks in his two seasons with UCLA, and the biggest question about him at this point will be medical-related. Latu suffered a neck injury at Washington that forced him to medically retire in 2020 before transferring and returning to the field two years later. But the skill and production are absolutely there.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Why: McKinstry is a pro-ready perimeter cornerback from Alabama. The Lions like prospects from marquee programs with serious production. McKinstry checks those boxes.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri

Why: Darius Robinson quietly had a dominant season for the Tigers, and followed that up with a not-so-quiet Senior Bowl week, where he showed he can play both as an edge rusher or kick inside. I don't care that he ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash at the combine; he's 6-foot-5, 285 pounds with 34.5-inch arms and a 35-inch vertical.

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Why: The Lions could stand to improve the back end of their defense, which they do here with Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

Why: Detroit is loaded with talent and depth along its defensive line after adding defensive tackle DJ Reader and now Robinson to go along with Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and Josh Paschal.

Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Darius Robinson, Edge, Missouri

Why: They signed Marcus Davenport in free agency to a one-year deal, but they need more help. Darius Robinson could be a major steal in this spot playing opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Arjun Menon, Pro Football Focus: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Why: In a man-heavy scheme like Detroit's, Tampa's physicality and ability to force incompletions are a good fit.

Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson