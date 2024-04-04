10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Could Lions trade up in first round of NFL Draft?

20man: I see them taking the best player on their board at the time they select. I know it's a boring answer but it's something Holmes believes in wholeheartedly and will never stray from.

"You guys know us by now," he said at the Annual League Meetings last week. "We are going to pick the best player. Free agency is a time to do that (fill needs). Free agency is a time to pull out the depth chart and start plugging holes.

"You guys have heard me talk openly about it that when it comes to the draft you can really make some mistakes when you're trying to reach for a need and you're really missing out on impact players."

I see the top of this draft being dominated by offense with quarterbacks and wide receivers. I think that will push some really good defensive players back in the first round and which will give Holmes and the Lions more options.