Meet the Prospect: Jackson Powers-Johnson

Name: Jackson Powers-Johnson
Position: IOL
School: Oregon
Ht/Wt: 6-3, 328
40-yard dash: Did not run
Bench: 30 reps
Vertical: 32 inches
Broad: 8-foot-8
3-cone: Did not run
20-yard shuttle: Did not run
How he fits: It doesn't take long watching Powers-Johnson play with a toughness, edge and nastiness about him to know he would be a fit in Detroit's offensive line room.
Powers-Johnson won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center in 2023 and has the ability to play both center and guard at the NFL level. He started at center and both guard spots at Oregon and even played some defensive tackle in a bowl game vs. Oklahoma. As a three-year starter he was never credited with allowing a sack.
The Lions are a veteran group upfront after signing Kevin Zeitler in free agency and re-signing Graham Glasgow, but last year showed that having depth along the offensive line is a must. Center Frank Ragnow missed two games last season and guard Jonah Jackson missed five. Powers-Johnson would come in and compete for a starting job as a rookie but at the very least would provide Detroit with great depth along the interior of their offensive line and he could be the long-term answer at center whenever Ragnow decides to hang up his cleats.
Key observations: In three seasons playing at Oregon, Powers-Johnson was credited by Pro Football Focus with allowing zero sacks, one quarterback hit and three quarterback hurries. He became the first Duck and the first Pac-12 player ever to win the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center. He led all FBS centers in overall (84.3) and run-blocking (85.2) grades by PFF while ranking second in pass-blocking grade (90.6).
What they had to say about him: "Powers-Johnson has experience at all three interior offensive line spots and has spent time at defensive tackle as well. He was outstanding at the center position in 2023, and that's where I expect him to play at the next level. He has good size, exceptional quickness and steady balance.
"In pass pro, he sets vertically and is able to catch and absorb versus power rushers. He does an excellent job reworking his hands to maintain position and is a nasty helper when uncovered. In the run game, he uses his upper-body power to torque/turn defenders, generating a lot of movement at the point of attack. He is quick working up to the second level and takes good angles. Overall, there aren't many holes in his game. I love his bulldog playing style." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL media analyst
How he stacks up: Jeremiah lists Powers-Johnson as the No. 30 prospect in his list of the Top 50 players in this draft.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler lists Powers-Johnson as his No. 20 prospect.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Powers-Johnson as the No. 2 center prospect in the class behind Duke's Graham Barton. Matt Miller of ESPN has him as his No. 20 prospect. ESPN analysts Jordan Reid and Field Yates rank Powers-Johnson 21st and 32nd, respectively.
NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks lists Powers-Johnson as his No. 2 interior offensive lineman available in this draft behind Barton.
What he had to say: "Physical, enthusiastic and a little bit nasty too," Powers-Johnson said at the Combine when asked to describe his play style. "Just my enthusiastic play and my physicality. I'm a bigger center and I move pretty good too. Just being a physical, nasty center and having fun playing football and you can see that on film every play."