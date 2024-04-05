Meet the Prospect: Jackson Powers-Johnson

Key observations: In three seasons playing at Oregon, Powers-Johnson was credited by Pro Football Focus with allowing zero sacks, one quarterback hit and three quarterback hurries. He became the first Duck and the first Pac-12 player ever to win the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center. He led all FBS centers in overall (84.3) and run-blocking (85.2) grades by PFF while ranking second in pass-blocking grade (90.6).

What they had to say about him: "Powers-Johnson has experience at all three interior offensive line spots and has spent time at defensive tackle as well. He was outstanding at the center position in 2023, and that's where I expect him to play at the next level. He has good size, exceptional quickness and steady balance.