 Skip to main content
Advertising

Road to the Draft

Presented by

Meet the Prospect: Jackson Powers-Johnson

Apr 05, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Jackson Powers-Johnson

Position: IOL

School: Oregon

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 328

40-yard dash: Did not run

Bench: 30 reps

Vertical: 32 inches

Broad: 8-foot-8

3-cone: Did not run

20-yard shuttle: Did not run

Meet the Prospect: Jackson Powers-Johnson

View photos of NFL prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
2 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
4 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon offensive linemen Steven Jones, left, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, right, at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
5 / 10

Oregon offensive linemen Steven Jones, left, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, right, at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and Dawson Jaramillo (70) warm up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
6 / 10

Oregon offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and Dawson Jaramillo (70) warm up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
8 / 10

National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
10 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How he fits: It doesn't take long watching Powers-Johnson play with a toughness, edge and nastiness about him to know he would be a fit in Detroit's offensive line room.

Powers-Johnson won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center in 2023 and has the ability to play both center and guard at the NFL level. He started at center and both guard spots at Oregon and even played some defensive tackle in a bowl game vs. Oklahoma. As a three-year starter he was never credited with allowing a sack.

The Lions are a veteran group upfront after signing Kevin Zeitler in free agency and re-signing Graham Glasgow, but last year showed that having depth along the offensive line is a must. Center Frank Ragnow missed two games last season and guard Jonah Jackson missed five. Powers-Johnson would come in and compete for a starting job as a rookie but at the very least would provide Detroit with great depth along the interior of their offensive line and he could be the long-term answer at center whenever Ragnow decides to hang up his cleats.

Related Links

Key observations: In three seasons playing at Oregon, Powers-Johnson was credited by Pro Football Focus with allowing zero sacks, one quarterback hit and three quarterback hurries. He became the first Duck and the first Pac-12 player ever to win the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center. He led all FBS centers in overall (84.3) and run-blocking (85.2) grades by PFF while ranking second in pass-blocking grade (90.6).

What they had to say about him: "Powers-Johnson has experience at all three interior offensive line spots and has spent time at defensive tackle as well. He was outstanding at the center position in 2023, and that's where I expect him to play at the next level. He has good size, exceptional quickness and steady balance.

"In pass pro, he sets vertically and is able to catch and absorb versus power rushers. He does an excellent job reworking his hands to maintain position and is a nasty helper when uncovered. In the run game, he uses his upper-body power to torque/turn defenders, generating a lot of movement at the point of attack. He is quick working up to the second level and takes good angles. Overall, there aren't many holes in his game. I love his bulldog playing style." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL media analyst

2024 NFL Draft preview: Cornerback

View photos of the top cornerback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (7) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)
1 / 26

Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (7) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (7) takes up his position during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 36-7. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
2 / 26

Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (7) takes up his position during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 36-7. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) defends Mississippi State wide receiver Jaden Walley (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
3 / 26

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) defends Mississippi State wide receiver Jaden Walley (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) intercepts the ball on an NCAA college football game's final play, sealing a win over Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) looks on. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
4 / 26

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) intercepts the ball on an NCAA college football game's final play, sealing a win over Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) looks on. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) returns a punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)
5 / 26

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) returns a punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
6 / 26

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) defends during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
7 / 26

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) defends during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) waits for the snap against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
8 / 26

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) waits for the snap against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones (1) celebrates his interception against Georgia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. Boston College won 38-23. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
9 / 26

Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones (1) celebrates his interception against Georgia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. Boston College won 38-23. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 26

Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
11 / 26

Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 26

Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) awaits the snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
13 / 26

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) awaits the snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) sets up for a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
14 / 26

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) sets up for a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers defensive back Max Melton plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
15 / 26

Rutgers defensive back Max Melton plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers defensive back Max Melton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 26

Rutgers defensive back Max Melton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
17 / 26

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo defensive back Quinyon Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 26

Toledo defensive back Quinyon Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) tackles Akron wide receiver Jasaiah Gathings (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
19 / 26

Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) tackles Akron wide receiver Jasaiah Gathings (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
20 / 26

Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 26

Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr., left, and Jayden Jernigan (0) celebrate a defensive stop against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
22 / 26

Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr., left, and Jayden Jernigan (0) celebrate a defensive stop against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
23 / 26

Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 20-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
24 / 26

Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 20-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) defends against Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
25 / 26

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) defends against Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) looks on against Florida State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
26 / 26

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) looks on against Florida State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How he stacks up: Jeremiah lists Powers-Johnson as the No. 30 prospect in his list of the Top 50 players in this draft.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler lists Powers-Johnson as his No. 20 prospect.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Powers-Johnson as the No. 2 center prospect in the class behind Duke's Graham Barton. Matt Miller of ESPN has him as his No. 20 prospect. ESPN analysts Jordan Reid and Field Yates rank Powers-Johnson 21st and 32nd, respectively.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks lists Powers-Johnson as his No. 2 interior offensive lineman available in this draft behind Barton.

What he had to say: "Physical, enthusiastic and a little bit nasty too," Powers-Johnson said at the Combine when asked to describe his play style. "Just my enthusiastic play and my physicality. I'm a bigger center and I move pretty good too. Just being a physical, nasty center and having fun playing football and you can see that on film every play."

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 wide receivers that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 wide receiver prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

Late first-round pick won't change Lions' draft strategy

The Detroit Lions are staying consistent with their draft strategy despite having only a late first-round pick for the first time in Brad Holmes' tenure as GM.
news

Meet the Prospect: Cooper DeJean

Get to know cornerback prospect Cooper DeJean. 
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 cornerbacks that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 cornerback prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Xavier Worthy

Get to know wide receiver prospect Xavier Worthy.
news

TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 3.0: Post-free agency predictions

Tim Twentyman predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Nate Wiggins

Get to know cornerback prospect Nate Wiggins. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Chop Robinson

Get to know edge rusher prospect Chop Robinson. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Kool-Aid McKinstry

Get to know cornerback prospect Kool-Aid McKinstry. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five pro days to keep an eye on this week. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Adonai Mitchell

Get to know wide receiver prospect Adonai Mitchell. 
Advertising