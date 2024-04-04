 Skip to main content
Advertising

Road to the Draft

Presented by

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 wide receivers that could interest Lions

Apr 04, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Thanks to some of the holes filled in free agency, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are in a really good spot where they can trust their board and take the best player available in the NFL Draft later this month and know they are getting a really good player who is a great fit. That's always Holmes' strategy anyways, but this is the most complete roster he's had heading into the draft.

If Holmes stays at No. 29 in the first round there's a great chance a wide receiver could be the highest graded player at that spot because this is such a deep and talented class of pass catchers.

Wide receiver class draft strength: Talent and depth. This might be one of the better receiver classes both in terms of high-end talent and overall depth in a decade. The Athletic's Dane Brugler lists Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) and Malik Nabers (LSU) No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in his ranking of the Top 100 players in this draft. He has three receivers (Rome Odunze, Washington) ranked in his Top 10 and 11 receivers in his Top 50.

Lions wide receiver depth chart: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Antoine Green, Maurice Alexander, Tom Kennedy, Daurice Fountain, Tre'Quan Smith.

2024 NFL Draft preview: Wide receiver

View photos of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker (1) scores a touchdown on a 65-yard pass play during the first half of an NCAA football game against Baylor on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
1 / 36

Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker (1) scores a touchdown on a 65-yard pass play during the first half of an NCAA football game against Baylor on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker (1) breaks away from Baylor cornerback Tevin Williams III, left, after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
2 / 36

Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker (1) breaks away from Baylor cornerback Tevin Williams III, left, after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) grabs a touchdown reception against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
3 / 36

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) grabs a touchdown reception against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) steps out of an attempted tackle by Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) before scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
4 / 36

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) steps out of an attempted tackle by Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) before scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs past Florida linebacker Scooby Williams, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
5 / 36

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs past Florida linebacker Scooby Williams, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs for a touchdown after a catch against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
6 / 36

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) runs for a touchdown after a catch against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 36

Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley, right, runs after a catch as Ohio State defensive back Jordan Hancock defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
8 / 36

Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley, right, runs after a catch as Ohio State defensive back Jordan Hancock defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
9 / 36

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) carries a reception for a touchdown against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)
10 / 36

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) carries a reception for a touchdown against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

Mark Ylen/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
11 / 36

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
12 / 36

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs up the sideline for a first down past Kentucky defensive back Jordan Lovett (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
13 / 36

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs up the sideline for a first down past Kentucky defensive back Jordan Lovett (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
14 / 36

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) dives for a touchdown past Florida State defensive back Quindarrius Jones (16) in the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
15 / 36

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) dives for a touchdown past Florida State defensive back Quindarrius Jones (16) in the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs against Florida after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
16 / 36

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs against Florida after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) makes a touchdown catch against Texas during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
17 / 36

Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) makes a touchdown catch against Texas during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan runs against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
18 / 36

Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan runs against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a route during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
19 / 36

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a route during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs past Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
20 / 36

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs past Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) crosses the goal line for a touchdown on a pass reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
21 / 36

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) crosses the goal line for a touchdown on a pass reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) pulls in a touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. LSU won 62-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
22 / 36

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) pulls in a touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. LSU won 62-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Utah cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
23 / 36

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Utah cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, left, stiff-arms Southern California linebacker Mason Cobb during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
24 / 36

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, left, stiff-arms Southern California linebacker Mason Cobb during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) tires to get past Vanderbilt cornerback Trudell Berry (30) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
25 / 36

Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) tires to get past Vanderbilt cornerback Trudell Berry (30) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
26 / 36

Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk runs against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
27 / 36

Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk runs against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) plays against Texas during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
28 / 36

Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) plays against Texas during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) carries in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. LSU won 42-30. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
29 / 36

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) carries in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. LSU won 42-30. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) breaks away from Grambling State for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
30 / 36

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) breaks away from Grambling State for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) catches a pass while covered by Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
31 / 36

North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) catches a pass while covered by Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) runs for a touchdown following a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
32 / 36

North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) runs for a touchdown following a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) makes a leaping catch during the second half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
33 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) makes a leaping catch during the second half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates a first-down reception against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
34 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates a first-down reception against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas' Xavier Worthy (1) avoids a tackle by Texas Tech Henry Teeter during a punt return in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
35 / 36

Texas' Xavier Worthy (1) avoids a tackle by Texas Tech Henry Teeter during a punt return in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch while covered by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
36 / 36

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch while covered by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Lions wide receiver draft priority: Moderate. The All-Pro St. Brown is due a contract extension this offseason after being one of the most productive receivers in NFL history through a player's first three seasons in the league. He's one of the best in the game.

Williams took a big leap the second half of last year and the Lions are expecting a bigger leap in production from him in 2024. Raymond and Peoples-Jones provide great veteran depth after the loss of fellow veteran Josh Reynolds in free agency. It will be interesting to see the kind of jump Green can make going into his second season. He's got some interesting traits.

Looking at the wide receiver room in Detroit as a whole, adding a bigger body who can make tough catches and go up and win 50-50 balls in the red zone makes sense. A receiver with size and speed could be a welcomed addition.

Five wide receivers who could fit the Lions:

1. Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

6-3, 209. 4.33 40-yard dash.

There is no way the top three receivers land in Detroit without the Lions moving into the top 10 so I didn't include them in this list. Thomas is a big, explosive receiver who led the FBS with 17 touchdown catches last season. Teams will love his combination of size, length, speed and production.

Related Links

2. Adonai Mitchell, Texas

6-2, 205. 4.34 40-yard dash.

Like Thomas, Mitchell has a terrific combination of size and speed. He's got some explosive traits with a 39.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-4 broad jump. Mitchell averaged 15.4 yards per reception last season and led the Longhorns with 11 touchdown catches.

3. Keon Coleman, Florida State

6-3, 213. 4.61 40-yard dash.

Don't let Coleman's 40-time fool you. He plays faster than 4.6. I thought it was interesting Coleman reached the fastest speed among all receivers during the gauntlet drill (20.36 mph), despite recording the slowest 40 time (4.61s). There's playing speed and then there's straight line track speed. Coleman understands how to use his frame and makes tough catches in a crowd look easy. He'll be a red zone weapon from Day 1.

Meet the Prospect: Xavier Worthy

View photos of NFL prospect Xavier Worthy.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 / 15

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas' Xavier Worthy (1) returns a punt for a touchdown against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
2 / 15

Texas' Xavier Worthy (1) returns a punt for a touchdown against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Washington, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
3 / 15

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Washington, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) is tackled after a long gain by Oklahoma State linebacker Nickolas Martin (4) as safety Cameron Epps (7) and linebacker Xavier Benson (1) follow behind in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
4 / 15

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) is tackled after a long gain by Oklahoma State linebacker Nickolas Martin (4) as safety Cameron Epps (7) and linebacker Xavier Benson (1) follow behind in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch while covered by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
5 / 15

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch while covered by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 15

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy celebrates after running a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 15

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy celebrates after running a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas' Xavier Worthy (1) avoids a tackle by Texas Tech Henry Teeter during a punt return in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
8 / 15

Texas' Xavier Worthy (1) avoids a tackle by Texas Tech Henry Teeter during a punt return in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball while covered by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
9 / 15

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball while covered by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) reacts during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Washington, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
10 / 15

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) reacts during the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Washington, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas' Xavier Worthy (1) returns a punt for a touchdown against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
11 / 15

Texas' Xavier Worthy (1) returns a punt for a touchdown against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs a route during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
12 / 15

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs a route during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
13 / 15

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, left, runs his reception for a touchdown as Houston defensive back Brian George pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
14 / 15

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, left, runs his reception for a touchdown as Houston defensive back Brian George pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas' Xavier Worthy (1) returns a Baylor punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
15 / 15

Texas' Xavier Worthy (1) returns a Baylor punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Gareth Patterson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Xavier Worthy, Texas

5-11, 165. 4.21 40-yard dash.

The new record holder in the 40-yard dash at the Combine is an interesting study because teams are going to love the potential of his game-breaking speed but could have concerns about his lean frame. The best landing spot for Worthy will be in an offense that doesn't have to depend on him being a No. 1 and can scheme players open in space. Detroit is certainly one of those places, which is why I included Worthy on this list. Imagine Worthy, Williams and Jahymr Gibbs on the same field together. That's some serious speed.

5. Ladd McConkey, Georgia

6-0, 186. 4.39 40-yard dash.

McConkey might be the best route runner in the class and that's going to allow him to have early production in the NFL. He has to prove he can beat press coverage at the NFL level, but his polish, ability to play inside and outside and athletic traits should make him a productive late first-round or Day 2 pick.

Sleeper: Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

6-3, 212. 4.44 40-yard dash.

Johnson is a big, physical receiver with terrific speed. He showed the ability to make tough catches for the National Champion Wolverines last season. Michigan was a run-first offense, so his numbers don't stack up with some other receivers in the class, but he averaged over 15.0 yards per reception in four of his five seasons at Michigan and was their big-play threat in the passing game with his combination of size and speed. He needs to refine his route running, but he's got physical traits and good hands.

Related Content

news

Late first-round pick won't change Lions' draft strategy

The Detroit Lions are staying consistent with their draft strategy despite having only a late first-round pick for the first time in Brad Holmes' tenure as GM.
news

Meet the Prospect: Cooper DeJean

Get to know cornerback prospect Cooper DeJean. 
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 cornerbacks that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 cornerback prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Xavier Worthy

Get to know wide receiver prospect Xavier Worthy.
news

TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 3.0: Post-free agency predictions

Tim Twentyman predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Nate Wiggins

Get to know cornerback prospect Nate Wiggins. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Chop Robinson

Get to know edge rusher prospect Chop Robinson. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Kool-Aid McKinstry

Get to know cornerback prospect Kool-Aid McKinstry. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five pro days to keep an eye on this week. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Adonai Mitchell

Get to know wide receiver prospect Adonai Mitchell. 
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How free agency affects predictions for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
Advertising