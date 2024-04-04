2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 wide receivers that could interest Lions

4. Xavier Worthy, Texas

5-11, 165. 4.21 40-yard dash.

The new record holder in the 40-yard dash at the Combine is an interesting study because teams are going to love the potential of his game-breaking speed but could have concerns about his lean frame. The best landing spot for Worthy will be in an offense that doesn't have to depend on him being a No. 1 and can scheme players open in space. Detroit is certainly one of those places, which is why I included Worthy on this list. Imagine Worthy, Williams and Jahymr Gibbs on the same field together. That's some serious speed.

5. Ladd McConkey, Georgia

6-0, 186. 4.39 40-yard dash.

McConkey might be the best route runner in the class and that's going to allow him to have early production in the NFL. He has to prove he can beat press coverage at the NFL level, but his polish, ability to play inside and outside and athletic traits should make him a productive late first-round or Day 2 pick.

Sleeper: Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

6-3, 212. 4.44 40-yard dash.