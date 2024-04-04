2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 wide receivers that could interest Lions

Thanks to some of the holes filled in free agency, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are in a really good spot where they can trust their board and take the best player available in the NFL Draft later this month and know they are getting a really good player who is a great fit. That's always Holmes' strategy anyways, but this is the most complete roster he's had heading into the draft.
If Holmes stays at No. 29 in the first round there's a great chance a wide receiver could be the highest graded player at that spot because this is such a deep and talented class of pass catchers.
Wide receiver class draft strength: Talent and depth. This might be one of the better receiver classes both in terms of high-end talent and overall depth in a decade. The Athletic's Dane Brugler lists Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) and Malik Nabers (LSU) No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in his ranking of the Top 100 players in this draft. He has three receivers (Rome Odunze, Washington) ranked in his Top 10 and 11 receivers in his Top 50.
Lions wide receiver depth chart: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Antoine Green, Maurice Alexander, Tom Kennedy, Daurice Fountain, Tre'Quan Smith.
Lions wide receiver draft priority: Moderate. The All-Pro St. Brown is due a contract extension this offseason after being one of the most productive receivers in NFL history through a player's first three seasons in the league. He's one of the best in the game.
Williams took a big leap the second half of last year and the Lions are expecting a bigger leap in production from him in 2024. Raymond and Peoples-Jones provide great veteran depth after the loss of fellow veteran Josh Reynolds in free agency. It will be interesting to see the kind of jump Green can make going into his second season. He's got some interesting traits.
Looking at the wide receiver room in Detroit as a whole, adding a bigger body who can make tough catches and go up and win 50-50 balls in the red zone makes sense. A receiver with size and speed could be a welcomed addition.
Five wide receivers who could fit the Lions:
1. Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
6-3, 209. 4.33 40-yard dash.
There is no way the top three receivers land in Detroit without the Lions moving into the top 10 so I didn't include them in this list. Thomas is a big, explosive receiver who led the FBS with 17 touchdown catches last season. Teams will love his combination of size, length, speed and production.
2. Adonai Mitchell, Texas
6-2, 205. 4.34 40-yard dash.
Like Thomas, Mitchell has a terrific combination of size and speed. He's got some explosive traits with a 39.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-4 broad jump. Mitchell averaged 15.4 yards per reception last season and led the Longhorns with 11 touchdown catches.
3. Keon Coleman, Florida State
6-3, 213. 4.61 40-yard dash.
Don't let Coleman's 40-time fool you. He plays faster than 4.6. I thought it was interesting Coleman reached the fastest speed among all receivers during the gauntlet drill (20.36 mph), despite recording the slowest 40 time (4.61s). There's playing speed and then there's straight line track speed. Coleman understands how to use his frame and makes tough catches in a crowd look easy. He'll be a red zone weapon from Day 1.
4. Xavier Worthy, Texas
5-11, 165. 4.21 40-yard dash.
The new record holder in the 40-yard dash at the Combine is an interesting study because teams are going to love the potential of his game-breaking speed but could have concerns about his lean frame. The best landing spot for Worthy will be in an offense that doesn't have to depend on him being a No. 1 and can scheme players open in space. Detroit is certainly one of those places, which is why I included Worthy on this list. Imagine Worthy, Williams and Jahymr Gibbs on the same field together. That's some serious speed.
5. Ladd McConkey, Georgia
6-0, 186. 4.39 40-yard dash.
McConkey might be the best route runner in the class and that's going to allow him to have early production in the NFL. He has to prove he can beat press coverage at the NFL level, but his polish, ability to play inside and outside and athletic traits should make him a productive late first-round or Day 2 pick.
Sleeper: Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
6-3, 212. 4.44 40-yard dash.
Johnson is a big, physical receiver with terrific speed. He showed the ability to make tough catches for the National Champion Wolverines last season. Michigan was a run-first offense, so his numbers don't stack up with some other receivers in the class, but he averaged over 15.0 yards per reception in four of his five seasons at Michigan and was their big-play threat in the passing game with his combination of size and speed. He needs to refine his route running, but he's got physical traits and good hands.